George Strait Tributes ‘Amazing Woman’ Loretta Lynn After the Country Legend’s Death

Royalty tributing royalty. Early Tuesday morning, news broke that country music icon Loretta Lynn passed away in her sleep at 90 years old. In response to her death, the King of Country, George Strait himself, shared a meaningful tribute of his own.

We’re sure going to miss @LorettaLynn. What an amazing woman and so unbelievably talented. Very thankful she shared that with all of us fans. God bless all of the family. Rest in Peace Loretta. See you down the road. — gs pic.twitter.com/TxniY3Qmgs — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) October 4, 2022

“We’re sure going to miss [Loretta Lynn],” George Strait began. “What an amazing woman and so unbelievably talented. Very thankful she shared that with all of us fans. God bless all of the family. Rest in peace Loretta. See you down the road.”

Like George Strait, who boasts 60 No. 1 songs himself, Loretta Lynn had a serious impact on country music. In her 1993 publication Finding Her Voice, the coal miner’s daughter wrote, “I’m proud I’ve got my own ideas. I’ve often wondered why I became so popular, and maybe that’s the reason. I think I reach people because I’m with ’em, not apart from ’em.”

That fact is truly verifiable. Before earning her first No. 1 song, “I’m a Honky Tonk Girl,” in 1960, Loretta Lynn grew up in poverty. Striving to better herself and her lifestyle, Lynn later became one of the biggest and most influential names in country music. More recently, the country music icon reflected, “I didn’t write for the men. I wrote for us women. And the men loved it too.”

Loretta Lynn was remarkable as she also became the first woman in country music to earnt the title Entertainer of the Year, both through the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music.

‘RIP Queen’ Trending on Twitter Following Loretta Lynn’s Death

Where country music stars have begun tributing and sharing their loves and prayers for Loretta Lynn, the 90-year-old late singer’s fanbase has done so in tenfold. Her demise is so heavily felt among the genre that “RIP Queen” has begun trending on Twitter, just hours after her death was announced.

“She made me proud to be a coal miner’s daughter,” one fan tweeted. “RIP Queen.”

Another Loretta Lynn fan shared, “RIP Queen of Country Music ! Thank you for the memories in your songs. God bless.”

Loretta Lynn’s family released an official statement regarding the respected artist’s death Tuesday morning as well.

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” the family’s statement began. The statement further asked for privacy for the family as they mourn the loss of their mother and one of the most widely adored country music singers of all time.

The statement also revealed Loretta Lynn is survived in death by a massive family, with six remaining children, two more of which preceded her in death, 19 grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, and a handful of great-grandchildren.