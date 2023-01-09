‘George & Tammy’ Finale to Feature George Jones and Tammy Wynette’s Daughter in Cameo

The finale of George & Tammy ended on a memorable note when George Jones and Tammy Wynette’s daughter Georgette Jones made a cameo.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Georgette opened up about making an appearance during the George & Tammy finale. “I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. I am not an actress but I will happily pretend to be one,’” Georgette explained. “If they want to put me somewhere – it would be so much to be able to do that.”

The series George & Tammy is based on Georgette’s 2011 memoir, The Three of Us: Growing Up With Tammy and George. She told the media outlet that filming her scene was both fun and pleasant. It was also sentimental for her.

“I was swept up in a very emotional state of mind during the whole thing,” Georgette explained about the George & Tammy scene. “It was strange, knowing that I’m on a simulated bus with what’s supposed to be my parents and their band, but at the same moment, being able to see the scene play out and know what’s happening, listening to the music and listening to the words of the song, and knowing how this is ending the series — it was very, very emotional.”

Georgette then said that she believes the emotions hit her full swing while filming the scene. “I just broke down at the end,” she shared. “Because it was just a release of all that emotion building up for that scene.”

George & Tammy is a six-part TV series that gives an inside look at the romance between famed country musicians George Jones and Tammy Wynette.

Georgette Jones Continues to Share Her Thoughts About ‘George & Tammy’

Meanwhile, Georgette Jones spoke about playing a backup singer for George & Tammy. She admitted that backup singing was something she was used to doing in real life.

“I actually spent a summer working as a backup singing for my mom when I was starting college,” Georgette explained. “I have all these memories of – not just working for Mom then – but growing up on the road with one or both of my parents at different times. So I was flooded with a lot of memories of being on the bus and remembering those types of events.”

Georgette then talks about Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon portraying her parents on George & Tammy. “I think they did an incredible job,” Georgette said. “I really, really do – both with the music and with the acting. Jessica has really been our champion for the entire process. I’m so thankful that she not only signed on but stuck with it.”

Georgette continued to talk about how Chastain, show creator Abe Sylvia, and executive producer Andrew Lazar pushed for an honest portrayal of her mother. “And it meant a lot to me that she pushed for that. She wanted us to have an accurate and real story of my mom and my dad.”