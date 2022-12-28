‘George & Tammy’s Iconic Sets Were Recreated Using ‘Thousands of Images’

Are you enjoying George & Tammy, the Showtime series that tells the story of country icons George Jones and Tammy Wynette?

Obviously, George & Tammy focuses on the tumultuous relationship between Jones and Wynette. The music the two created also is front and center. But the conduit for the storytelling could be all those sets.

Jonah Markowitz is the production designer for George & Tammy. And in an interview with the New York Post, Markowitz talked about the 120 sets and the thoughts behind why he and his team chose them. It might be all about the color scheme in the series starring Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain.

“We had over 300 people in the art department between carpenters, painters, drapers, builders, set designers … and there were an enormous amount of sets,” Markowitz told The Post. “On a project like this, where we went from 1965 to 1995, you have to constantly remind yourself what era you’re in — and what’s going in George and Tammy’s story.”

And Markowitz did so by specific color schemes for the decades. First, there was the 1960s.

“This was an interesting palette progression because (the series) didn’t go in a linear direction,” he said. “When George and Tammy meet (in the mid-’60s) his colors are reds and greens and she’s always yellow. And when they’re at their best we get into this blue world. We looked at hundreds, if not thousands, of reference images of these time periods.”

But Markowitz went in a different color direction for the 1970s. The colors of the decade were Earth tones. Think avocado green appliances and tri-colored shag carpet with oranges, browns and golds. But George & Tammy went with something far more vibrant.

“We wanted to do something different where we broke the molds a little bit,” Markowitz said. “So we leaned into a lot of really bright colors and primary colors which were all absolutely around (in the decade).”

Markowitz mentioned the couple’s mansion. It was “bright teal and the bedroom is cherry — those are just not colors you’re used to seeing in ’70s-era films.”

The show also focuses on several landmarks from Ryman Auditorium and the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville to a Landmark Hotel suite in Las Vegas. Markowitz said his team needed to be accurate in its depiction of the Opry because so many fans watched the show every week.

“It’s the opening scene,” he said, “so it’s kind of where you’re going to get country fans to lean in or lean out of the series.”

But Markowitz did take some creative liberties with the hotel suite in Vegas. He wanted to convey how monumental the Vegas experience was in the lives of Wynette and Jones. He did so with the hotel suite.

“I immediately tripled the size of it with 20-foot windows,” he said. “I wanted the scale to be enormous so that, for once, Tammy Wynette felt small. She’s headlining a huge show at the top of her career with a number-one song on the charts. And I wanted the camera to get so far away from her that she looks tiny, like Vegas was just going to swallow her up.”

Plus, there’s the bed. It’s red, with a level above it that opened onto a balcony. Markowitz said he designed the bed “to show her super-alone — and to balance verisimilitude and story.”