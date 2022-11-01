Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley Absolutely Nails Alan Jackson ‘Chattahoochee’ Halloween Look

Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley was spending his Halloween “way down yonder on the Chattahoochee.” Well, at least he was dressing the part as Kelley nails the perfect Alan Jackson throwback look for the October 31 holiday. Thankfully, the former Florida Georgia Line musician is sharing his spot-on Halloween costume with his Instagram fans. Taking us back to the iconic 1992 country music anthem. Even quoting one of the song’s most memorable lines.

Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley Channels His Best Alan Jackson in Hilarious Halloween Insta Post

The former Florida Georgia Line musician channels his best Alan Jackson Impression in his Halloween Instagram post with a side-by-side pic. With the OG Alan Jackson on the left, and Brian Kelley’s impression on the right we see how perfectly Kelley has nailed this costume. There’s no question that Kelley would win an Alan Jackson “look-alike” concert, that’s for sure!

“It gets hotter than a…..” Brian Kelley quips in a recent Insta post as he quotes one of the most memorable lines from Jackson’s 1992 hit Chattahoochee.

“Happy Halloween y’all!!” Kelley says sending happy holiday vibes to his fans.

Kelley Makes His Solo Debut at the Grand Ole Opry Last Month

Florida Georgia Line may have played their final show last summer. However, neither Kelley nor Tyler Hubbard is stepping away from the stage. Both haven’t yet “officially” closed any doors regarding a reunion get-together in the future. However, it’s the solo career that we are focusing on as we await any news on a potential reunion event.

And, Kelley impressed fans in late October with his very first live performance as a solo artist. A concert that took place at the Grand Ole Opry, no less!

Kelley dropped his first solo album titled Sunshine State of Mind, in June 2021. He then followed this release up with a perfect summer hit titled American Spirit just in time for Independence day in 2022.

“Brian Kelley brought his ‘Beach Cowboy’ vibes,” notes a recent Opry Insta post. noting that the Wednesday, October 20 performance was one for the books.

The Insta post includes a clip from the singer’s performance. And, in the clip he acknowledges his fans noting that the entire experience is surreal.

A “Dream Come True”

“This is a dream come true,” Kelley tells the crowd. “This is surreal.”

Also included in the Insta post is a quick backstage interview and introduction where he thanks his fans and his family for the support that lead up to this big moment in his solo career.

“What’s up, y’all?” Kelley says. “My name is Brian Kelley and this is my solo Opry debut performance,” he continues, adding that he is “humbled” to be performing on the historic stage. “Humbled to be here,” he says noting that the opportunity gets him thinking about all the big names who have stepped onto the iconic stage over the decades.

“Excited about the opportunity,” Kelley says. “While I’m standing in the circle tonight, I’m going to think about everybody that’s come before me, soak it all up and take it all in. Let’s go.”