get-a-dolly-parton-license-plate-and-help-fund-the-imagination-library

Dolly Parton launched her charitable foundation, the Imagination Library in 1995. Now, more than two decades later, the child-benefitting cause continues to provide books to kids nationwide. Most recently, however, country music’s living legend has encouraged fans to support her cause in a new way. In support of the Imagination Library, Parton has encouraged her fanbase to purchase her new, one-of-a-kind license plate that helps fund her organization.

According to Country Now, the new plate’s campaign boasts the slogan “Drive With Dolly.” It features the “9 to 5” singer’s face laid atop a bright-colored sunset, definitely standing out against the rest of the United States’ plates. Of her newest endeavor, Parton insisted that 100% of the proceeds go toward the Imagination Library.

Specifically, the sale of each plate funds the cost of one child’s enrollment in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program for a full year.

“I’m so excited about my new license plate benefitting the Imagination Library,” Parton gushed in a promotional video. You can view the clip here. “I’ve got mine, do you have yours?”

Imagination Library’s Tennessee Partner Speaks Out About New Plates

Per the outlet, proceeds earned from Dolly Parton’s new license plates will be distributed to the local program partners across the state, based on the county in which beneficiaries purchased their plates. Additionally, shipping for Dolly Parton’s new plates is covered by Imagination Library’s partner, the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF).

James Pond, GELF’s president, spoke highly of Dolly Parton’s newest endeavor. He stated, “As the statewide partner for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Tennessee, we are grateful for this opportunity to raise awareness of the program and the love of reading it fosters in children.”

Pond also addressed the benefits of the new license plate. The GELF President concluded, “Not only will this license plate serve as a reminder of the importance of reading with children from birth, but it will support county affiliates in fundraising their half of the cost of books to ensure every Tennessee child is able to receive this wonderful program.”

Dolly Parton’s Upcoming Holiday Special to Feature A Host of Celebrities

Dolly Parton has always maintained a relatively busy schedule. Between performing, serving as the face of Dollywood, working with Imagination Library, and more, it’s a wonder she’s able to breathe. Nevertheless, ahead of the holiday season, the country music legend has taken on an all-new endeavor. With the holidays slowly nearing, Parton is preparing to release another installment of her holiday special, A Holly, Dolly Christmas.

The NBC program sees Dolly Parton as its center, navigating the classic tropes of Christmas past, present, and future. However, this year, the cast boasts an impressive list of stars.

Starring alongside Dolly Parton is the singer’s goddaughter and fellow artist, Miley Cyrus. In addition, the holiday celebration will also feature another of country music’s living legends, Willie Nelson. Fans can also look forward to appearances from Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, and Zach Williams. A fourth surprising addition includes the beloved late-night TV star, Jimmy Fallon.