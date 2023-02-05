Grammy Nominee Carly Pearce Gushes Over Being ‘Recognized by the Academy’

After over a decade in Nashville’s Country Music scene, Carly Pearce has landed her first Grammy nomination. She and Ashley McBryde have been nominated for the Best Country Duo/Group Performance Award, courtesy of their chart-topping single “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” from Pearce’s 29: Written in Stone album.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Of course, she’s through the roof about the nomination, especially for a song that meant so much to her. “Obviously, you always dream of maybe being recognized by the Academy,” Pearce told People. “And for me, this song was so personal …. for it to fall on this record that really has been life-changing in every way felt so special.”

Pearce has toiled away for years and revealed how gratifying it was to get this sort of acclaim. “To be recognized at — to me — the most prestigious level of any music endeavor you could be a part of that feels really special,” she explained. “And I think that with the Grammys, there’s such an element of being critically acclaimed that is so key. Just to think that I am in that category for the year, is — as a musician and as a singer and as a songwriter — really amazing.”

Well… I really don’t have any words. My first GRAMMY nomination?! Wow. Wow. Wow. Thank you @RecordingAcad for this moment I’ll never forget ♥️ pic.twitter.com/uuOnTw78xv — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) November 15, 2022

Carly Pearce explains what drove her to collaborate with Ashley McBryde

At the early stages of 29: Written in Stone, Pearce knew she wanted to work with fellow nominee McBride. “I’m really into collaborations,” she explained. [I] was thinking about who I wanted for this album. I’ve always loved Ashley’s voice. I’ve always thought that she just had an old-school sound when she sang, much like what I’d gravitated to as a kid and still do. And we’d sung together in a few shows and we always locked in on harmony. We’re an odd pairing that maybe nobody ever thought would sing together — and I liked that shock factor as well.”

Pearce points out that McBride more than pulled her weight on the track. “I obviously hadn’t written this song or thought anything of it, but I just asked her if she would come and write a song with me!”

As far as favorite Grammy moments, Pearce had one special win that sprang to mind. “All of the best new artist wins are always really special,” she told People. “And then obviously the year that Kacey Musgraves took home four Grammys. It changed her whole life in that one night. That was so special. Just knowing and kind of growing up in this town with her. To see somebody’s life change overnight was really amazing.”

The 2023 Grammy Awards air Sunday, February 5th.