Grand Ole Opry To Celebrate Bass Pro Shops 50th Anniversary With Performances From John Anderson, Dierks Bentley and More

The Grand Ole Opry is celebrating Bass Pro Shops 50th anniversary in a fun way. The stage will welcome several artists to perform.

Grand Ole Opry shared the exciting news: “JUST ANNOUNCED: The Grand Ole Opry will celebrate @BassProShops 50th Anniversary on Tuesday night’s Opry on October 25th. Performers include the legendary John Anderson, Dierks Bentley, Chris Janson, Dustin Lynch, and Rhonda Vincent.”

Performers for the event include John Anderson, Dierks Bentley, Henry Cho, Charles Esten. Additionally, Chris Janson, Dustin Lynch, Conner Smith, Rhonda Vincent, and more will also perform.

“Welcome to the show that made country music famous! Our live performance show brings rising talent, superstars, and country legends together on our stage every week, along with great bluegrass, family-friendly comedy, and more. The Opry is never rehearsed, and never the same show twice. Be a part of the excitement live in person at the Opry House for a night of country music, performances, and a few surprises,” the website says. “We hope to see you there. Celebrate ’90s country music – the country that brings us back. Hear the songs you know from the artists you love with special ‘90s features in every show. Walk with us down memory lane with our limited-time ‘90s tour exhibit, ‘90s Plaza Parties, ‘90s merchandise, and more. You don’t want to miss all this ‘90s.”

Luke Bryan Invites New Country Star to Perform at Grand Ole Opry

22-year-old Alana Springsteen has been making waves in the country music scene, and her hard work is definitely paying off. Country star Luke Bryan called the singer to invite her to perform at the Grand Ole Opry.

Springsteen shared the video of Bryan calling her and inviting her onto her Instagram page.

She wrote in the caption: “I’ve been waiting for this moment since I was little. there are so many videos of me when I was 9 playing a guitar that was bigger than me in the house I grew up in. I’d put on shows for my parents and grandparents in Virginia… we’d all pretend they were watching me on the Grand Ole Opry stage. getting this FaceTime fm Luke was surreal.”

She continued: “I was 10 when I saw him play Rain is a good thing at the Opry. I had just taken a tour w my parents and we got to watch the show fm the pews onstage which I thought was the coolest thing :) It’s one of those moments that added fuel to the fire as I realized I wanted to chase this dream. after I hung up w Luke I called my parents and grandparents. I’m so grateful they’re going to be there to watch me play…thank u to the entire Opry team for the invite, and to Luke for taking the time to make this an extra special memory. I’ll see u at @crashmyplaya next year. I GET TO PLAY THE OPRY FAM!!!”

She even gets to make her debut on her birthday. Fans congratulated the star in the comments.