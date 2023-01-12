Grand Ole Opry to Celebrate Dolly Parton’s 77th Birthday with ‘Opry Goes Dolly’

Dolly Parton is larger than life. Her country music career spans decades and her influences reach multiple generations. She’s also an actress, author, and philanthropist. At the same time, Dolly is a global ambassador for country music. Nearly everyone loves Dolly and those who don’t seem to know when to keep their ill-formed opinions to themselves. So, for many fans around the world, she’s the face of country music.

So, it only makes sense that one of country music’s oldest and most respected entities would honor Dolly Parton with a birthday celebration. Dolly will turn 77 on January 19th and the Grand Ole Opry is throwing her a massive multi-day party.

In honor of @DollyParton’s 77th birthday (we can’t believe it either!), we’re taking a trip back to 1977 – the year Dolly’s album Here You Come Again hit the airwaves and crossed over from country to pop charts.



Help us celebrate Dolly's birthday Opry-style… pic.twitter.com/g4G6iiPxCY — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) January 12, 2023

The Grand Ole Opry’s Opry Goes Dolly will take place on Saturday, January 21st. The celebration will consist of two Dolly Parton tribute shows and more fun for fans including a Dolly impersonator. Marty Stuart, Chris Young, Chapel Hart, The Fairfield Four, Caitlyn Smith, and more are on the lineup for those shows.

An Extra Special Celebration for Dolly Parton’s 77th

According to The Music Universe, 77 is Dolly’s favorite number. As a result, this is already going to be a special birthday for her. The Grand Ole Opry will lean into that and make 77 the theme of some of their celebrations. For instance, the Opry will host 77 hours of hourly Dolly giveaways on their social media accounts. Tour guests who visit the Ryman or the Opry House on the 19th will get to try a birthday cupcake baked with Duncan Hines’ Dolly Parton cake mix. Additionally, a huge birthday card for Dolly’s fans to sign at the Ryman from January 19th through the 31st.

Taking things a step further, The Grand Ole Opry’s tribute concerts will spotlight hits from Here You Come Again. Dolly Parton released that album in 1977. It brought Parton her first Platinum-certified record and helped her cross over into the pop charts. Additionally, the Opry is taking place at the Ryman Auditorium this month. So, the Opry will celebrate Dolly’s birthday in one of the most iconic venues in the United States. That just seems fitting.

Dolly’s Connection to the Opry

Earlier this month, Dolly Parton celebrated a big milestone with the Grand Ole Opry. On January 4th, Parton marked 54 years as a member of the Opry Family.

“It was always my dream to be on the Opry,” Dolly Parton said. “I actually got to sing on the Grand Ole Opry when I was about 10 years old. I became a member in the late ‘60s. They call it the Mother Church because the old Ryman was a church. But, it’s sacred to me, wherever it goes – the church of my heart. For me, the Opry is like that song ‘New York, New York’ if you can make it there, you can make it anywhere.”