Grand Ole Opry Issues Apology to Country Music Pioneer Deford Bailey

This week, the Grand Ole Opry paid homage to Deford Bailey and his significant influence as one of their first and most beloved acts. This Black History Month, the Opry is proudly recognizing several African Americans for their immense contributions to making America’s most iconic music stage a success.

Lorenzo Washington is the curator and founder of the Jefferson Street Sound Museum. He recently sat down with Nashville’s WSMV to elaborate on Bailey’s legacy. “Deford Bailey was a great engineer of music,” Washington told the outlet.

For fifteen years, Bailey held court at the Grand Ole Opry as “The Harmonica Wizard.” He was renowned for his composition of “Pan American Blues” which featured a mimic of a train whistle. His instrument lives on inside the museum, their own tribute to this virtuoso’s legacy.

“Deford Bailey Sr. played on Jefferson Street with a lot of the bands. Because of his time with country music, he started playing in different bands with black musicians that played blues, jazz, and R&B. All of the musicians and all of the artists loved having Deford Bailey play behind them. I mean they knew if they could get Deford they knew they could shake the crowd up,” Washington explained.

The Grand Ole Opry also issued a formal apology to Deford Bailey back in 2022

“It was all about that train. You know everybody loved the way he played the sound of a train on his harmonica. It started from there and a lot of the country artists loved the way Deford played his harmonica,” Washington pointed out.

In August of 2022, the Grand Ole Opry issued a heartfelt apology to Deford Bailey. This was in response to his unwarranted dismissal from one of their shows in 1941. On Friday evening, during the Opry performance, a video of the apology was aired to the audience. “He was a musician that didn’t feel as though he was treated fairly by the Opry during his later years,” Washington explained.

In the video, the Opry indicated that stories differ as to why this occurred. However, they are certain that it caused harm to Bailey. They also issued a statement regarding Bailey’s treatment. “Neither country music nor the Grand Ole would exist without the impact and influence of diverse artists and multiple cultures. But over the course of nearly 100 years, the Opry has at times been a part of a problem within country music suppressing the contributions of our diverse community.”

The video offers insight into Bailey’s life and accomplishments through a combination of interviews, music, and visual imagery. On Friday, Bailey’s legacy was kept alive by his grandson Carlos Deford Bailey who performed on the same stage where the late musician initially started out. Washington declared that Carlos told him they are intending to name a street in Edgehill after his grandfather