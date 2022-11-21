Grand Ole Opry Prepares for Christmas Series Performances From ‘American Idol’ Alums Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina

The holiday season is officially here. Thanksgiving is just days away, then it will be time to get into the Christmas spirit. This year, the Grand Ole Opry is celebrating with eight nights of special holiday performances from country music’s fastest-rising up-and-comers as well as a few household names. Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, Trace Adkins, Ricky Skaggs, and more will help the Opry celebrate the season right.

Tickets for the holiday celebration went on sale earlier this month. The Grand Ole Opry’s official Instagram posted a video showcasing some moments from past Country Christmas shows. “Get tickets to Opry Country Christmas: the must-see holiday show series that brings your favorite songs and country music artists together for eight nights of festive fun with special guests and big surprises,” the post’s caption read. In short, if you’re looking to combine your love for Christmas with your love for country music, the Opry has you covered.

The Grand Ole Opry’s Country Christmas

This year, the Grand Ole Opry’s Country Christmas concert series kicks off on November 27th with Steve Wariner. Ricky Skaggs will be the final performer in the series on December 22nd. Scotty McCreery, Josh Turner & Chris Young, Lauren Alaina, Chris Janson, and more will also take the stage for some festive tunes during the series.

Additionally, each of the Christmas shows at the Grand Ole Opry will feature performances from The Gatlin Brothers, Riders in the Sky, Mandy Barnett, and Charlie McCoy.

Mandy Barnett took part in last year’s Christmas celebration at the Grand Ole Opry. “Christmas at the Opry makes it feel so magical and lovely,” she told Country Now. “There’s just a sense of family and tradition at the Opry and it’s that way on a regular night,” Barnett said. However, adding the holiday spirit to the Opry atmosphere “makes it even more special.”

McCreery Is Ready for Christmas at the Opry

Scotty McCreery and his wife recently welcomed their first child into the world. Since then, he’s been on paternity leave, spending time with his new family. However, he’ll be taking a break from his break to hit the Grand Ole Opry stage on December 4th.

For McCreery, this is a big deal. He told Country Now, “I mean Christmastime is my favorite time of year. The Grand Ole Opry is my favorite place to play and getting to place country music here and Christmas music is a win-win.” McCreery went on to say that he sings Christmas music year-round. “Ask my band,” he said, “I’ll be singing ‘White Christmas’ in the middle of July. It’s my thing. So, [I] can’t wait to bring that to the stage of the Opry and just get all festive with everybody.”

Show Schedule

11/27 – Steve Wariner

12/01 – Lauren Alaina

12/04 – Scotty McCreery

12/08 – Steven Curtis Chapman

12/11 – Chris Janson

12/15 – Josh Turner & Chris Young

12/21 – Trace Adkins

12/22 – Ricky Skaggs

For tickets and more information head over to the Grand Ole Opry website.