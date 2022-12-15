Grand Ole Opry Regulars The Grascals Welcome Founding Member Jamie Johnson Back to the Band

IBMA Award-winning Grand Ole Opry favorites The Grascals are speeding toward their 20th anniversary. Fortunately, they’re going to be able to celebrate that milestone with one of their founding members. Guitarist and vocalist Jamie Johnson is returning to the band. This change comes after Chris Davis, who filled those roles, dropped out of the band.

Jamie Johnson founded the Nashville-based six-piece bluegrass band along with Terry Eldredge, Jimmy Mattingly, Dave Talbot, Terry Smith, and Danny Roberts. They got their start opening for Dolly Parton. When Dolly performed bluegrass, they were her backing band. Over the years, they’ve made a name for themselves with their regular appearances on the Grand Ole Opry and bluegrass festivals across the country.

Jamie Johnson left the band in 2015. In a statement, he said that he was dealing with depression. More importantly, he wanted to be able to spend more time at home with this family. At the same time, Johnson was battling substance abuse issues. “Not many know that I have suffered from depression over the last few years and it has taken a toll on me personally, my music, and my family,” Johnson said in the statement. “With the Grace of God and support from my friends, I am ready to overcome and be the man I want to be.”

Now, the depression and substance abuse issues are behind him and he’s ready to get back on the road with The Grascals.

Jamie Johnson Rejoins The Grascals

Today, Jamie Johnson is nearing eight years of sobriety. In recent years, he has become a strong proponent of using music to assist with addiction therapy. Additionally, he’s an outspoken supporter of seeking treatment for addiction issues, especially for those in the music business, according to Bluegrass Today.

In a statement, Johnson shared his gratitude for his second chance with the band. “I thank my Lord for His grace and this gift of sobriety, my family for their daily support and the best love ever,” he said. Johnson added, “I thank The Grascals for giving me another chance to pick some great music and finish what we started 19 years ago.”

Fellow founding member of The Grascals, Danny Roberts opened up about Johnson coming back to the band. “Having Jamie back with us makes the band feel new again because of the excitement he brings,” Roberts said in a statement. “I am really looking forward to this next chapter of The Grascals’ story.”

Terry Smith, bassist and founding member of the band agrees wholeheartedly. “I’m so happy about the return of one of the most beloved Grascals in our band history. Jamie is family.”

The Grascals are already looking forward to getting back in the studio in January. They hope to have an album out by the middle of next year.