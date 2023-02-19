Grand Ole Opry Set to Celebrate Ronnie Milsap’s 80th Birthday

Ronnie Milsap turned 80 years old in January. Later this year, the Grand Ole Opry is putting together a massive birthday bash for the Hall of Famer. It will be a star-studded show with some great guests and plenty of good country music.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

However, Milsap isn’t just going to be a guest of honor at the show. He will take the Opry stage. Additionally, Trace Adkins, Mandy Barnett, Little Big Town, and Mark Wills will perform in honor of Ronnie’s birthday.

Ronnie Milsap & Friends takes place on March 25th.

Tickets are on sale now through the Opry’s website or by calling 615-871-OPRY. Residents of the state of Tennessee get a special deal. For those who aren’t able to get attend, portions of Ronnie Milsaps’ birthday celebration will be broadcast. It will air on Circle Network as well as Circle All Access social media profiles and YouTube. Additionally, it will be available to watch on the Opry website and the WSM Online website. Fans will also be able to listen to the celebration on SiriusXM’s Willie’s Roadhouse channel.

Celebrating Ronnie Milsap

Ronnie Milsap ruled country radio in the 70s and 80s. His danceable and catchy combination of rhythm and blues and country music helped to propel him to the top. More than that, it helped to introduce country music to a wider audience.

Today, Ronnie Milsap has 35 chart-topping hits, six Grammy Awards, and multiple Gold and Platinum albums.

According to his biography on the Grand Ole Opry website, Ronnie Milsap was born almost completely blind in an impoverished region of North Carolina. However, he didn’t let either of those things slow him down. He studied pre-law at Young Harris Junior College in Georgia. Later, he earned a scholarship to Emory.

Fortunately for music lovers everywhere, Ronnie Milsap didn’t go on to be a lawyer. Instead, he formed a band. In the early days of his career, he played with J.J. Cale and became a studio musician. Milsap famously played on Elvis Presley’s “Kentucky Rain” and “Don’t Cry, Daddy.”

In 1973, Ronnie Milsap signed a deal with RCA and started pumping out hit singles. Songs like “Daydreams About Night Things,” “(I’m a) Stand by My Woman Man,” “Smoky Mountain Rain,” and more populated the charts within a year.

Millsap Joins the Opry

“Before I joined the Opry in 1976, Jeanne Pruett was always getting me to come out here and guest,” Milsap recalled, “Eventually she said, ‘I think you need to join the Grand Ole Opry.’ And I said, ‘Well, how do you do that?’”

He got his answer not long after that. “All of a sudden, one night I was over here and Mr. Roy Acuff came up to me in the hall and said, ‘Hey, Ronnie, you want to be a member of the Opry?’ and I said, ‘Yes, sir.’ He said, ‘Okay, then. You’re going to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry.’”

Ronnie Milsap officially joined the Grand Ole Opry on February 6th, 1976.