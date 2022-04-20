Grand Ole Opry to Host ’90s Country Exhibit With Concerts for Limited Time: Everything to Know

Oh, so you’re a fan of acid wash jeans and mustached country singers? Well, the Grand Ole Opry is bringing 90s country music back. So, get excited. For more than half of this year at select dates, the Opry is going to take country music fans on a ride back through time in Nashville. Those country hits that you love and sing at karaoke each Thursday by those same artists that you love.

Folks like to talk a lot about how great things were back in the day. Well, now they get to celebrate it with the “Country That Brings You Back” as the Opry is calling it. There are going to be all kinds of special performances, along with tour exhibits, as well as a lot of live music. And that’s just what they’re teasing to get fans excited!

There are dates starting in May and running throughout the end of the year. So, if you are even a little bit interested, check out the post below.

With this new exhibit, it will be part live performance and part history lesson for those that take part. There will be stories about those classic songs from all of your favorite 90s artists. The Grand Ole Opry knows how to do country right and this 90s throwback plan is sure to be a success.

There are 25 more days until the first show begins, so there is plenty of time to plan things out and see which date works best for you. The Grand Ole Opry website says that starting on May 16 there will be “90s country in every show.”

That’s quite a promise to keep for most of the year. Another great reason to visit the Opry.

Grand Ole Opry is Bringing 90s Country Back

With the new exhibit announced, along with other more live aspects of this new venture, the Opry is looking to give fans something a little extra. Take May 31 for instance. The show will be going on firmly within the 90s country special. So, if you head over to the biggest stage in country music that night, you will get quite a show. Gary Mule Deer is going to be there and so will some other exciting acts.

Along with Mule Deer is going to be The Isaacs and also Carly Pearce. There is more to be announced. However, that is just one of the examples of the kind of show that the Opry is trying to bring to fans. With the added 90s flare for fans to look at and interact with and listen to, it should be well worth the price of admission for fans.

For decades, the Grand Ole Opry has been putting on strong performances and exhibits for fans to enjoy. They aren’t going to stop either. This new 90s country twist is going to add a little more excitement to the venue and will bring in fans that might have not come otherwise. It’s all about honoring and preserving the history of the genre while expanding it for the future at the same time.