Grand Ole Opry to Induct First Comedians in Almost 50 Years

The Grand Ole Opry will induct its first comedians in almost 50 years. No joke. Not since Jerry Clower in 1973 has the Opry welcomed a comic to its esteemed organization. But that’s changing in 2023, as longtime Opry funny men Henry Cho and Gary Mule Deer were surprised with invitations on Jan. 6 by friend Marty Stuart.

While Cho and Mule Deer were backstage at Ryman Auditorium (the Opry is at the Ryman this month instead of the Grand Ole Opry House) discussing the Opry’s storied history of comedy with Stuart during a Facebook Live segment on Jan. 6, Stuart surprised the comedians with invitations to join the club. Both Cho and Mule Deer have performed on the Grand Ole Opry stage more than 100 times.

Later in the evening, Connie Smith welcomed Stuart to the Ryman stage to introduce Cho and Mule Deer as future inductees. The comedians’ induction dates will be announced soon.

“Marty, Henry, and Gary said it best themselves when they were talking before tonight’s invitation,” said Opry executive producer Dan Rogers. “Comedy has been an integral—and more importantly, fun—part of the Opry for decades. It’s going to be fabulous to have both Henry and Gary as Opry members and for many of their fellow comedians on Opry shows to keep ratcheting up the fun factor every night.”

Welcome to the Opry Family

Mule Deer has made more than 350 television appearances, including The Tonight Show and The Late Show With David Letterman. His unique blend of comedy and music has set him apart as a one-of-a-kind performer. Gary was one of six comedians, along with Jay Leno, to star on the very first HBO comedy special.

Cho’s TV credits include appearances on The Tonight Show, The Late, Late, Show, and NBC’s Young Comedians Special. He served two years as host of NBC’s Friday Night Videos. In addition, Cho was co-creator of The Henry Cho Show on GAC. Cho’s one hour Comedy Central special, What’s That Clickin’ Noise?, is currently on Netflix. Cho can also be heard daily on SiriusXM.

Of course, the Grand Ole Opry does have a storied history of comedy on its stage. In addition to aforementioned Jerry Clower, past Opry members with a funny bone include The Duke of Paducah, Rod Brasfield, Minnie Pearl, Stringbean, Homer and Jethro, and more.

Since his promotion to Grand Ole Opry executive producer in August 2019, Dan Rogers has overseen the induction of a motley mix of members, including Gene Watson, Lady A, Rhonda Vincent, Carly Pearce, The Isaacs, Mandy Barnett, Lauren Alaina, Jamey Johnson, songwriter Don Schlitz, musician Charlie McCoy, and Ashley McBryde.