Grand Ole Opry Unveils All-New Look, But One Fan-Favorite Feature is Here to Stay

The iconic Grand Ole Opry stage is enjoying a newly unveiled facelift. This redesign was unveiled this weekend and is the first update made to the legendary venue in over 20 years. However, fans are overjoyed that the new look is still highlighting a fan-favorite feature. A feature that has been a part of the famed Grand Ole Opry stage for generations.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“When the curtain came up tonight, our Saturday night performers opened the show with “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,”” a Saturday evening Grand Ole Opry Twitter post shares. This curtain call coincided with the “unveiling our brand-new stage!” the tweet continues.

When the curtain came up tonight, our Saturday night performers opened the show with “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” unveiling our brand-new stage! ✨ pic.twitter.com/04OX5mWrvH — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) February 5, 2023

The new look unveiled Saturday night, February 4 includes more than $4 million worth of upgrades to the legendary stage. Some of these updates include new lighting with upgraded lighting set pieces and a video wall. The upgrades also include an updated sound system.

But while one famous Opry house feature did receive a modernized facelift one feature that has been part of the legendary stage for decades still remains. Although, it does look just a little different than it did before.

The Grand Ole Opry’s New Look Still Features the Opry House’s Legendary Barn Feature

In the recent Twitter post, one user asks if this new set largely features screens projecting images behind the performers. The Grand Ole Opry’s response was “Yes it is!” However, the response continues, there is no reason to worry because “the barn is still here to stay.”

“A great opening tonight,” another Twitter user says of the Grand Ole Opry’s Saturday, February 4 event. “Glad to see the barn frame still there.”

The WSM Radio Twitter page notes that while the look on the Grand Ole Opry House stage is quite new, the iconic red barn is still there “more often than not!”

The Stage May Be New But The Iconic Opry House Stage Continues To Deliver Some Fine Country Music

Hitting the stage to premier the Grand Ole Opry facelift was a series of big names in country music, wowing the crowds as always. Kicking off the Saturday, February 4 broadcast were some of county music’s finest including The Oak Ridge Boys, War and Treaty, Ricky Skaggs, Kat & Alex, Mandy Barnett, Rudy Gatlin, Mark Wiills, Don Schlitz, and Jon Pardi.

In addition to the outline of the iconic barn remaining on the stage, another important part of the Opry House remains…the legendary oak circle of wood cut from the Ryman Auditorium’s stage. This was inserted into the Grand Opry House nearly 50 years ago.