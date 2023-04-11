Granger Smith Announces He’s Leaving Country Music to Pursue Ministry

After more than two decades of singing and songwriting, Granger Smith announced he is officially stepping away from his country music career.

In his latest Instagram post, Smith revealed that he will be leaving the music industry to pursue ministry. “This message is so difficult to post,” he declared in the post’s caption. “The words for this caption are so hard to find. Not because I don’t believe in the truth of them, but because this marks the end of the longest era in my life! Touring…24 years of it.”

Granger Smith then stated that this summer’s Like a River tour, which will kick off later this week, will be his last tour. “I am so encouraged and hopeful and excited and joyful about the next chapter, but to a large extent, I have no idea what it will look like.”

Smith goes on to write that he wants to glorify God the best way he can. “I want to learn and grow and serve my local church and allow my pastors to equip and affirm those next steps. Lord willing, I want to be used to help people find their purpose.”

Granger Smith also released a statement to PEOPLE confirming the news. He also said that being a musician was never a prison for him. “But this is a new passion,” he continued. “A new focus, a new direction that I believe is going to allow me to focus more on the individual people and their lives, which is ultimately why I started music touring in the very beginning.”

Smith’s departure from music comes nearly four years after his son, River Kelly Smith, tragically died following a drowning accident.

Granger Smith Expects Four Different Kinds of Reactions to His Music Retirement

While continuing to speak about his music departure, Granger Smith said he’s predicting four different reactions to the big news.

“The first group will say, ‘Oh, praise God, that’s amazing. What an example,’” he explained. “The second group’s going to say, ‘Oh no, I’m going to miss your music. I’m going to miss your touring.’”

Smith then said that the third group will tell him to follow his “little Sky God” and that he’ll just make money as a preacher. However, the final reaction will just be a bit hurtful. “Then the fourth group is going to go, ‘Granger who? No one cares,’” he noted. “That’s why I just want to be as honest as he can.”

Although he’s currently working on a master’s degree from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Granger Smith insists he’s not “Paster” Granger.

Along with announcing his departure from music, Smith also revealed that his upcoming memoir, Like a River: Finding the Faith and Strength to Move Forward After Loss and Heartache is going to be released on August 1st. The new book will share the emotional journey his family experienced after River’s sudden passing.