Granger Smith Opens Up About His Decision to Leave Country Music For Good

Days after announcing his retirement from country music, Granger Smith opens up about his career-changing decision.

The soon-to-be former country music singer revealed on Instagram last week that after 24 years, he was ready for a new adventure. “I am so encouraged and hopeful and excited and joyful about the next chapter, but to a large extent, I have no idea what it will look like,” he explained.

Granger Smith then shared that he wants to glorify God in the best way possible, noting he wants to grow and serve his local church. “Lord willing, I want to be used to help people find their purpose.”

During an interview on Sunday Night in America, Smith spoke about giving up his fame for a much quieter life. “’What is it worth a man to gain the whole world and to lose his soul?’” Smith quoted. “I would say that would be my response from Mark: 8 in the Bible.”

Smith then admitted that his story about leaving country music isn’t exactly exciting. “It’s a story of a guy, you know, had what I always dreamed of having, and I’m turning it back over. I’m turning it back in for a life at the local church. But I believe that that’s what I’m called to do.”

Granger Smith Spoke About the Loss of His Son River Strengthened His Faith in God

Meanwhile, Granger Smith reflected on the loss of his son, River, and how it strengthened his faith in God. “I cannot take credit myself for the radical transformation that the Lord did in my life through this tragedy. Sometimes when that soil is cultivated and we have to dig deep and we can’t find it within ourselves the Lord comes in and shows himself in a very profound way.”

When asked why he doesn’t want to glorify God with his current platform, Smith admitted to thinking about it. “I could not reconcile with is when Jesus said, ‘If anyone would come after me, let him deny himself, take up his cross, and walk with me.’ That self-denial is something I struggle with in country music.”

Smith then said that he could glorify God on stage and in his music. However, he feels that it could make him glorify himself instead. “Every night I get on stage, seeking glory, and applause. That is not what we’re called to do as followers. I could not reconcile those.”

Granger Smith added he’s not encouraging others to leave the entertainment or music industry in order to glorify God. “I’m not saying what anyone else should do. This is something I struggled with internally.”