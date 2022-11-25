Gwen Stefani Looks Forward to Blake Shelton’s Upcoming Hallmark Christmas Movie

Most fans know Blake Shelton for his stack of country hits. Others know him as a successful coach on The Voice. So far, Shelton has notched 8 wins and is looking for two more before he leaves the show. Some may know him as Gwen Stefani’s husband. However, many may not realize that Blake has more on his plate than that. He has appeared in movies and television shows and served as an executive producer on several Hallmark Christmas movies.

Shelton’s first turn as an executive producer came with 2012’s Blake Shelton’s Not So Family Christmas. Then, in 2018 he produced Hallmark’s Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas. Since then, he has served as executive producer on a total of five films for the network, all of which are from the same franchise. This weekend, the fifth of those films – Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas will air on Hallmark. Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani are both excited to see the new film.

Gwen Stefani Shares Her Excitement for Blake Shelton’s New Movie

Earlier this week, Blake Shelton tweeted about the new film. “I can’t believe this is the 5th [Hallmark] movie I’ve gotten to executive produce,” Shelton wrote. He then let everyone know that Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas premieres tomorrow, November 26th at 10/9c on Hallmark. He added, “Grab the fam and tune in!”

congratulations @blakeshelton can wait to watch w u !! gx https://t.co/CCwb4aTt7V — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) November 25, 2022

Yesterday, Gwen Stefani quote tweeted Shelton’s original post. She congratulated her husband on his latest film and said that she was excited to watch it with him.

A Family Tradition

It may seem surprising to see Blake Shelton going back to executive produce several movies from the same franchise. However, there’s a sweet backstory behind the movies and Shelton’s involvement in their production.

Blake Shelton co-penned a song called “Time for Me to Come Home” with his mother, Dorothy Shackelford. He released it on his 2012 album Cheers, It’s Christmas.

Then, Shackelford teamed up with Travis Thrasher to pen a novel of the same name. They published Time for Me to Come Home in 2013. According to a description of the book, it is, “Filled with touching anecdotes inspired by the real holiday memories of Blake Shelton and Dorothy Shackelford.

Later, Hallmark picked up the novel and adapted it into the first of the Time for X to Come Home for Christmas films.

With the first four films, Blake Shelton shared executive producer duties with his mom. Additionally, she co-penned the screenplays for those films. So, it became a yearly family tradition for the mother-son duo. However, this year is different. While Blake is still covering EP duties, his mother isn’t involved with Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas.