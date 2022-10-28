Gwen Stefani Opens Up About Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’ Behind

Gwen Stefani knows that Blake Shelton‘s departure from The Voice will be difficult for fans, and she feels bad for viewers of the NBC series. At The 2022 Matrix Awards in New York City on Wednesday, the 53-year-old singer opened up about her husband’s upcoming departure from the NBC series. She revealed that she feels bad for viewers of the show who will no longer be able to see him on television.

“He’s brought so much joy. He’s so talented,” Stefani told Entertainment Tonight. “I know people just wait around to laugh and watch him on TV. I feel sorry for everybody [that] he’s gonna be gone.” Stefani admits even she wasn’t ready for Shelton to leave the show. “It’s so weird Blake Shelton is leaving The Voice. I wasn’t ready, you know what I mean? I have to figure out who this new Blake’s gonna be,” she explained. “I’m just so proud of him.”

After Shelton’s departure from The Voice, his next project will be with the show’s host, Carson Daly. Together, they will executive produce Barmageddon, where celebrities compete in bar games. Of course, Gwen Stefani us already lined up to be on the show. “I’m gonna be on one of the [episodes]. I think I was his guinea pig,” Stefani quipped. “I was the first episode, me and Sheryl Crow. It’s a fun show. [It’s] completely different from The Voice. I mean, it’s literally just people hanging out and doing games in a bar, so right up Blake’s alley.”

Gwen Stefani received her award from a special presenter

Stefani was delighted to have her husband Shelton accompany her to Wednesday’s event. “I’m so happy he’s here. He works so much that having him do this extra is always a lot, but we had a date night last night. We went out for dinner [and] it was so fun,” she explained. “It’s just so fun to be back in New York. It’s just been so long.”

“Honestly I feel a little overwhelmed,” Stefani admitted. “It was just one of those things that I didn’t even really know existed… I obviously went and did the research after I found out. It’s been going on for so long and it’s just exciting. It’s just one of those things where… you just can’t really absorb it.”

At the event, Shelton handed Stefani her award. “I’ve never seen people react to another human being the way they do to Gwen Stefani,” he said. “When Gwen and I met on The Voice, she seemed to be completely shocked that the women who sang for her were completely star-struck when she turned around,” he explained. “But for me, it was a no-brainer.”

After Stefani came on stage to give her speech, she talked about how the challenges she’s faced made her who she is today. “Being dyslexic has had challenges for me. But the advantage is it made me who I am,” she explained. “When I wrote my first song, I discovered my talent and purpose. I struggled my whole life with spelling, but then I went to teach the whole world how to spell B-A-N-A-N-A-S.”