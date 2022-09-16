Gwen Stefani Opens Up About Coaching Alongside Husband Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’

With The Voice set to return for its 22nd season on Monday (September 19th), Gwen Stefani reveals what it’s like to coach alongside her husband and country music superstar Blake Shelton.

While speaking to People, Gwen Stefani shared that she and Shelton have a plan to go into the singing competition season as a married couple. “I think we have a soft spot [for each other],” she explained. I was nervous to come back. I’ve said this already, but I was because didn’t know what it would be like. Because it is different. He’s my husband. That’s crazy.”

Despite competing with her husband, Gwen Stefani further declared that she’s actually already won. “I can’t win again, right?” She continued. Shelton previously stated that meeting Stefani was actually one of the “greatest” moments on The Voice.

“People ask me all the time, ‘What’s the greatest thing that has happened for you since you’ve been on The Voice?’ That’s a no-brainer, right?” Shelton declared at the time. “I met my fiancee here. It’s hard to resist Stefani. You know, here’s this iconic rock star coming to be a ranch on The Voice in a black minivan. That was cool to me.”

However, Shelton recently spoke out about how he felt about coaching alongside Gwen Stefani. He declared he isn’t going to go easy on Stefani even though she’s his wife. “Look, she’s my wife, but on the show, they don’t pay me to lose, ok? I’m out to win this thing. I don’t care how cute Camila [Cabello] is and how sweet John [Legend] is and the fact that Gwen’s my wife. They’re all going down.”

Gwen Stefani Says Returning to ‘The Voice’ As Blake Shelton’s Wife is ‘Surreal’

In July 2022, Gwen Stefani told NBC that it felt surreal returning to The Voice as a coach next to her husband, Blake Shelton.

“Being married, it brought back so many memories of all the different seasons that we’ve been on The Voice together,” Gwen Stefani shared. “All the different phases of our friendship, of our relationship. It was just kinda easy and flawless and normal. It just feels like we’re anywhere else we’d be together. And I have a lot of fun with him here.”

Shelton also told People that he wishes everyone could have a chance to meet and talk to Gwen Stefani at some point in their lives. “Because you’ll just be a better person for it. She’s just a magical person to be around. She really is one of a kind and I … That’s another one of those things. How could you even dream that? You know? And it happened.”

Shelton and Stefani got married on July 3, 2021 on his Oklahoma ranch.