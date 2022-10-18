Gwen Stefani Posts Sweet Pic With Blake Shelton Looking Back on Anniversary of Their Engagement

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton met on The Voice in 2015. The couple married in the summer of 2021. But it was two years ago that they were engaged, in October of 2020. Gwen Stefani is looking back on that moment in a photo that she shared to Instagram. Check out the post below.

“2 years ago today,” she captioned the post.

The couple is back together on The Voice for the first time since their marriage. Gwen Stefani returned to the reality competition this season. They’re joined by John Legend and Camila Cabello. In a recent episode, Blake Shelton used his only steal to grab Jay Allen away from Gwen Stefani’s team.

“I was going to use my steal,” Shelton shared. “But I was waiting for the perfect moment for a good zinger. I just want to confirm the fact that you’re a great singer.”

Meanwhile, Jay Allen teamed with his fiance Kylie Morgan to host a benefit concert for victims of Hurricane Ian. They couldn’t really get back into Fort Myers yet, so they hosted it in Nashville. The show took place at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row on Monday night.

Elsewhere in the Music City, Gwen Stefani shared behind-the-scenes footage of her first visit to the Grand Ole Opry with Blake Shelton. The two stepped into the circle just before the latest season of The Voice began in September.

Blake Shelton is Leaving ‘The Voice – Will Gwen Stefani Return?

Gwen Stefani may be back for more, but we do know that Blake Shelton is stepping down from his chair on The Voice at the end of next season. He is the longest running coach on the show.

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me,” Shelton wrote in a statement. “It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice.”

But what does that mean for Gwen Stefani? For now, it doesn’t seem to be something she’s thought much about.

“Gwen completely supports him and she’s looking forward to spending more time at their home in Oklahoma together right now,” a source told Hollywood Life. “Gwen knows that Blake is still going to focus on his music, which is his passion. But it will be nice having him around more often. The boys also adore Blake and they’re looking forward to spending more time together on the ranch with him. It’s going to be a big change, but it’s also going to be a welcome one.”

While Gwen Stefani has not made an official statement, it looks like her days on the show may be done, too.