Gwen Stefani Praises Blake Shelton as Her ‘Favorite Award Ever’ in Heartfelt Speech

New York Women in Communications celebrated Gwen Stefani for her trailblazing 36-year career in the music industry on Wednesday night. But despite the night being about her, she put the focus on her husband, Blake Shelton.

The organization held its 52nd Annual Matrix Award event on Oct. 26, and Stefani was the proud recipient of this year’s title. The Matrix Award honors women who break barriers in their careers and pave the way for future generations of “female leaders.”

Each year, one woman gets the trophy. In the past, the organization has highlighted visionaries like Meryl Streep, Nora Ephron, and Edie Falco. And this year, the winner was Stefani, who broke into grunge rock and roll with No Doubt and became a multi-genre platinum-selling singer and songwriter, despite her challenges with dyslexia.

On hand to present that award was her husband and fellow singer, Blake Shelton. The proud country music star gushed about his wife as a person and artist before handing her the microphone.

“I am humbled and excited to speak about my wonderful wife and duet partner today, as she is honored for putting women at the forefront and championing women consistently throughout her prolific career,” he shared. “Gwen is not just a wonderful mother, singer, and entrepreneur – she is an icon.”

Gwen Stefani Gushes Over Blake Shelton as She Holds the Matrix Award

While she was proud to claim the award, having Shelton, whom she married in July 2021, hand her the trophy may have been Stefani’s favorite moment. And she made sure to turn the attention on him for a few minutes.

“Obviously, my favorite award ever, Blake Shelton, for marrying me,” she admitted with a smile. “Wow, this is surreal — weird Blake talking about me like that. Thank you so much, you’re such a babe, and you’re so awesome.”

The Don’t Speak singer went on to share her journey from struggling high school student to Grammy-winning megastar and credited her brother and former bandmate, Eric, for saving her.

Gwen Stefani also admitted that her learning disorder has been both a blessing and a curse, but she’s thankful that it it helped shape her into who she is today.

“Being dyslexic definitely has had challenges for me in my life,” she said. “And I will say the dyslexic advantage has probably made me who I am. The moment I wrote my first song — I had no idea that I could do that. It just happened — it unlocked something inside me.”