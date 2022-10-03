Gwen Stefani Recalls First Public Date With Blake Shelton on the Red Carpet

Gwen Stefani would recall her first public date with Blake Shelton and it happened to be at a red carpet event. Stefani and Shelton are now married and coaches on The Voice. Back at this time, though, romance was just warming up between both of them. Stefani happens to talk about this first public date in a conversation with Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The first time they would appear on a red carpet as a couple was at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in 2016. At that event, Stefani would wear a sheer red gown. The red fabric happened to be patterned like flower petals. They would pop up on the sheer part of her train. Shelton apparently is one to avoid red carpet events in his life and career.

“He never does red carpets, now that I know,” Stefani said. “… It was kind of a red carpet. It was raining that night, and yeah.” Stefani said that she enjoys looking at photos from the after-party. Why? It is a special moment for her. This, of course, was before they would become married. “That melts me when I see it, because it’s, like, such a memory for me. A good one,” Stefani said.

One Time, Gwen Stefani Thought Blake Shelton Accent Was ‘Fake’

In case you did not know, both Stefani and Blake Shelton would meet through being on The Voice in 2014. They did not become a couple until 2015. This would happen after Shelton and Miranda Lambert went through their divorce. Also, Stefani would break up with Bush lead singer Gavin Rossdale, too. Both Stefani and Shelton would date for six years before they got married in 2021.

Now here’s an interesting tidbit from the tickler file for Stefani. Did you know that she, at one time, thought Shelton’s Southern accent was “fake”? It’s true. The No Doubt singer offered up some thoughts about that time in her life. She was in a conversation with fellow The Voice coach Camila Cabello. It was she who asked about Shelton’s accent. Stefani said, “Um, I used to be like ‘When are you going to stop talking like that. Like, that’s so fake.’ And then it actually, it was his real voice. So, I kind of got used to it.”

These days, though, they are one happy couple. You can see them every Monday and Tuesday night on the popular competition show on NBC. Besides Cabello, Shelton, and Stefani, John Legend also is a coach there. Clarkson has been a coach in the past but chose to step aside for a bit. You can catch her every weekday on her daily dalk show.



