Gwen Stefani Reveals ‘Dream’ Duet She’d Love to Perform With Blake Shelton

Pop star Gwen Stefani and country star Blake Shelton are an iconic couple. Stefani recently shared what song she would love to duet with her husband.

The couple met while they were both judges on the singing competition show, The Voice. The show is currently in the audition stage of the season, and a husband-and-wife singing duo appeared on the show. The duo, The Dryes, sang “Islands in the Stream,” the country song by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.

Stefani was a huge fan of the performance.

“That song would be my dream, if me and Blake could do that song together one day,” she said.

It’s a sweet sentiment, especially after her last (hilarious) admission. While speaking with NBC Insider alongside her fellow judges, including Shelton, John Legend, and Camila Cabello, she said: “I’m gonna be brutally honest. When I first came on The Voice [in 2014], I didn’t know that Blake even existed really in the world.”

However, she did follow it up with several sweet comments. When she was asked who she would have picked among the judges at the time as a contestant, she revealed that her answer would have been her future husband.

“But then I did my homework and I could see that he was an amazing songwriter, and then I could see everybody falling in love with him. I would probably have picked Blake, because I just feel like he’s so good at the show.”

The star also shared that during her first season, she was drawn to Shelton “like a magnet.”

Although the country star is usually busy writing/recording new music and performing at iconic stages such as the Grand Ole Opry, he has other hobbies. One of his hobbies is working on his family farm in Oklahoma.

The singer shared a video to his Twitter account, providing an update on his farm for fans. He tweeted: “Farm update for y’all!!!”

“A little farming update for y’all. It’s September 22nd. And we’re putting some seed in the ground,” Shelton said in the video. “The old Kubota is moving the earth. Kevin’s driving today he can be a little selfish like that sometimes. Can’t blame him. Can’t blame him when it comes to that tractor. Anyway, that’s the update. You’re welcome America.”

Farm update for y'all!!! pic.twitter.com/CrLw4p4FDE — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 22, 2022

Fans responded with their own farm photos.

One fan said: “More green (even my tractor) here in Indiana! Season is getting close.”

More green (even my tractor) here in Indiana! Season is getting close. pic.twitter.com/2aip3S4J4z — Jim Wagoner (@Outdoors_Jim) September 22, 2022

Another fan wrote: “looking good!! thank you for these updates. hope you’re wearing sun block to protect your skin !!”