Gwen Stefani Reveals She Had No Idea Who Blake Shelton Was Before ‘The Voice’

Everyone loves husband and wife singers Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. However, Stefani recently revealed a hilarious fact about the two.

Stefani and Shelton have both famously been judges on the competition singing show The Voice. They hit it off over the seasons, eventually sparking a relationship and getting married after a few years. It was known that they met for the first time on the show, but Stefani revealed that she had no idea who her future husband was until The Voice.

The pop icon confessed this to NBC Insider.

“I’m gonna be brutally honest. When I first came on The Voice [in 2014], I didn’t know that Blake even existed really in the world,” she admitted.

When asked who she would have picked of the judges, she said: “But then I did my homework and I could see that he was an amazing songwriter, and then I could see everybody falling in love with him. I would probably have picked Blake, because I just feel like he’s so good at the show.”

The star also sweetly shared that during her first season, she was drawn to Shelton “like a magnet.”

Stefani’s confession is hilarious and sweet, and they are an adorable couple going strong now.

Gwen Stefani Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut, Receives Two Standing Ovations

The pop star recently made her debut on the iconic country music stage. Her husband Blake has been there countless times, but Stefani had never been there.

The country icon welcomed Stefani onstage, and both he and the audience were so proud of her. Stefani made her way onstage, and the two performed Shelton’s new song “No Body” together. At the end of the performance, he welcomed his wife by saying: “By the way, everybody, may I also welcome for the first time to the stage of the Grand Ole Opry, Gwen Stefani.”

Shelton even shared the moment on Instagram with a super sweet caption. He wrote: “I am absolutely beside myself right now… Congratulations @gwenstefani on not one but TWO standing ovations for your Grand Ole @opry stage debut!!!! That was an incredible moment to witness.”

Fans ran to the comments to express their pride and excitement. A fan page for the couple commented: “Thank you for keeping your promise to bring Gwen on the OPRY stage.”

Another fan wrote: “So proud of Gwen!!! So happy I could witness this in person.”

Stefani herself opened up about the experience while onstage.

“This is one of those things you don’t dream about if you’re me,” she said. “Then all of a sudden, I’m up here with Blake Shelton. It’s a miracle. I’m so grateful. Thank you so much.”

The talented couple absolutely killed it onstage, and it was a memorable moment for them both.