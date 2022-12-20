Gwen Stefani Reveals Wild Secret About Her and Blake Shelton’s Bathroom

Gwen Stefani was getting candid about home decor recently revealing the unique way she and hubby Blake Shelton are decorating one of the bathrooms at their Oklahoma home. In a recent interview, the pop music icon got revealed the unique look she and Shelton picked for the room. It’s a look that keeps tabs on their respective careers as they have wall-papered the room with tabloid covers.

Gwen Stefani Shares The Funny Story Behind Their Tabloid-Adorned Bathroom

In her recent interview, we learn that there is “No Doubt” that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s Oklahoma home is the couples’ “Sweet Escape.” And they like to have fun making this home their own…even showing off their amazing sense of humor by pulling out old tabloids as their unusual – but very unique – wall decor.

The 53-year-old singer relates how when they built their Oklahoma home, they designed one bathroom leading out towards the pool. It was here that the famous music couple decided to decorate the walls with wallpaper made out of “every single tabloid cover.”

“You go in there and you’re like, ‘Oh, my God,'” Gwen Stefani says. “It’s pretty funny.”

The Couple Loves Their Quality Time Together In Their Garden

The bathroom wallpaper is a source of comedy for the couple. However, the couples’ garden is the place where the two famous singers and performers come together to enjoy the great outdoors. According to Stefani, she and her husband of just over a year can often be found hard at work in the garden areas located on the 1,300 Oklahoma ranch. In fact, the star adds, they find themselves agreeing on many of their gardening ideas.

“We can come together on that,” the artist says.

“Because I love flowers so much,” Stefani explains. “And he has so much land out there.”

According to Stefani, they will plant “fields” of plants or vegetables on their Oklahoma ranch. Then, they wait for their gardens to grow.

“We’re just sitting there waiting for it to rain,” Stefani laughs.

The End Of An Era For The Famous Couple

Earlier this year The Voice host Blake Shelton announced that season 22 would be his final season with the show. And, it’s a big deal for Shelton and Stefani since the couple met years ago while on the series.

Shelton spoke about this big change after filming the final episode of the season, noting that he was “so wrapped up in the finale” that he didn’t notice Stefani was already sobbing about the changes.

“I walked over to Gwen’s chair after the cameras went off,” Shelton recalls.

“And she’s over there literally sobbing,” the singer remembers. “She was like, ‘This is our last time that we’re going to do this together.’”