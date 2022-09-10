Gwen Stefani Rocks Fishnet Outfit on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Alongside Blake Shelton

Let’s face it, The Voice star Gwen Stefani is never not stunning. The pop icon takes our breath away with her unique and glamorous style every single time she hits the stage, the red carpet, or even the small screen. However, she can still stun her audiences with new looks with each appearance. And this is exactly what the Holla Back Girl singer did when she donned a gorgeously bright colored fishnet number while making an appearance visiting with Seth Meyers on the popular late-night talk show Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Gwen Stefani Rocks Gorgeous Fishnet Outfit During Visit To Late Night With Seth Meyers

Gwen Stefani was sporting a stunning fishnet layered look when she visited Seth Meyers alongside her husband country music star Blake Shelton, on the popular late-night talk show recently. The gorgeous look featured a silhouetted black bustier top. This bustier was sporting a cutout style across the bodice.

The Don’t Speak singer paired this gorgeous black top with a long-sleeved fishnet shrug in a stunning jewel-hued blue. To complete the look, Stefani added a blue ombre fringe skirt over a pair of black pants along with a stunning pair of open-toed slip-on heels. Stefani also donned a pair of chromatic drop earrings that made the stunning look even a little more breathtaking.

Stefani Drops Throwback Pic of Herself ‘Hanging Out’ With Future Husband, Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani met for the very first time when they took on judging roles on the popular TV series, The Voice back in 2014. The duo soon became fast friends and not long after this, they officially became a couple. Then, after six years of dating, Shelton and Stefani said their “I Do’s” in a lavish ceremony in July 2021.

While we love to see the couple now, it’s also fun when we get some glimpses into the early days of the couple’s relationship. This is why we are loving a recent throwback post the No Doubt singer shared on her Instagram recently. Plus, it was a perfect plug for the newest season of The Voice as they “hang out” each Monday night.

“[Flashback] me and [Blake Shelton] hanging out,” the Sweet Escape singer says in her recent Instagram post.

“[We] are gonna be hanging out Monday on TV [on The Voice] if you wanna watch,” Gwen Stefani continues in her Insta caption before tagging the show’s newest judge, Camila Cabello, and The Voice regular John Legend.