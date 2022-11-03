Gwen Stefani Speaks Out About Her Relationship With Blake Shelton

A little over a year after marrying country music superstar Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani reflects on the connection the duo has.

During her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday (November 2nd), Gwen Stefani declared that God put her and Shelton together after she was never going to kiss anyone again. “God put us together,” Stefani said about her and Blake Shelton, who met in 2014 on The Voice. “It was one of those situations where I didn’t see it coming.”

One year after the duo met, both of them divorced their former spouses and began dating in late 2015. However, Gwen Stefani admitted that she wasn’t necessarily interested in dating anyone after her split from her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. “I was like, ‘I’m gonna wake up every day. I’m gonna have a coffee. I’m gonna take care of my kids, and then I’m gonna go to bed.’ Like I’m never gonna kiss anyone. I thought my life was over, and then Blake Shelton was like, ‘Hey. I’m Blake Shelton.’”

As Barrymore spoke about unexpected love being possible, Gwen Stefani stated, “Finding a best friend, someone that is on the same plane when it comes to morals, or just the way you look at life, that’s the dream. We think the same about things, yet we’re so different. Like, he’s watching football and doing his stuff that he does, and I’m putting makeup on. We’re so different, yet we’re so the same on so many levels.”

Barrymore went on to praise Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship by stating the importance of a perfect balance. “Because opposites attract, expand each other’s horizons, and also give a little room for individuality.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Reveal How Their Relationship Works

During an episode on The Voice, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani opened up about their relationship and how they just make it work.

“I can’t believe you guys have been together for seven years,” fellow The Voice coach Camila Cabello gushed to Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton in between blind auditions. “What’s the key, guys?”

Blake Shelton said he didn’t know what the secret was between his and Gwen Stefani’s relationship. “There is [no secret],” Stefani answered. “We just are best friends.” Fellow The Voice coach, John Legend also declared, “My observation of them is they genuinely really like each other.”

Although Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are happily married, the duo has no problem going up against each other on The Voice. “It doesn’t matter [if we’re] married or not,” Stefani said. “We’re in a competition, and I’m back to win it again.”

However, Blake Shelton previously stated that Gwen Stefani isn’t that competitive. “The best part about working with my wife is that I never have to be apart from her. And she also happens to be one of the least competitive people I know. Being on a competition show with your wife, who is also not competitive, is the greatest situation you can be in.”