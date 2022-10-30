Gwen Stefani Says She ‘Wasn’t Ready’ for Blake Shelton To Leave ‘The Voice’

Although she completely supports her husband Blake Shelton with his decision to leave The Voice, Gwen Stefani admits she wasn’t ready for him to leave the show.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2022 Matrix Awards in New York City last week, Gwen Stefani discussed Blake Shelton leaving The Voice. “He’s brought so much joy,” she explained. “He’s so much talent. I know people just wait around to laugh and watch him on TV, so I feel sorry for everybody [that] he’s gonna be gone.”

Stefani then stated it’s so weird that Blake Shelton is leaving The Voice. “I wasn’t ready, you know what I mean? I have to figure out who this new Blake’s gonna be. I’m just so proud of him.”

Earlier this month, Blake Shelton announced the news that he would be leaving The Voice after season 23. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better,” Shelton said. “And it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice.”

Blake Shelton further pointed out that he made lifelong bonds with host Carson Daly and every single one of his fellow coaches over the years. This included his wife, Gwen Stefani, who he met in 2014 on the show and married last year.

“I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers,” Blake Shelton continued. “The ‘voices,’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent, and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach.”

Blake Shelton is Teaming Up With Carson Daly For New Game Show ‘Barmageddon’

Meanwhile, Blake Shelton and The Voice host Carson Daly are teaming up for another TV project. The duo is now working on the USA Network game show Barmageddon.

NBC reports Shelton and Daly are executive producers. AGT: Extreme judge Nikki Bella is the host. Barmageddon will have celebrities competing against each other in a series of classic bar-themed games with some twists. This includes Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, and Drunken Axe Hole.

The show’s description reads, “In each episode, two celebrities will play a unique set of five games in the bar to win a much-needed prize for a viral Internet sensation each has chosen to support. Plucked from obscurity following their epic misadventures on the Internet, these now-infamous stars find themselves at Ole Red hoping to be redeemed.”

Blake Shelton and Daly will be offering words of encouragement and heckling to their celebrity friends during the end show. They may even step in to the show in order to show off their skills and play a game or two.