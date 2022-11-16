Hailey Whitters Reveals the First Leg of her 2023 ‘Raised’ Tour

Hailey Whitters released her third studio album Raised earlier this year to praise from critics and listeners alike. Currently, her single “Everything She Ain’t” is climbing the country music charts. Next year, Whitters will hit the road with Shania Twain on her Queen of Me tour. In short, her star is rising quickly and fans from across the country are loving her authentic homegrown brand of country.

Next year, those fans will get to see Hailey Whitters perform some of their favorite songs live. Yesterday, Whitters announced that she’ll be hitting the road on her own headlining tour in 2023. The Raised tour kicks off on February 23rd at Bloomington, Indiana’s Bluebird Nightclub. This leg of the trek will come to an end on April 1st at Wooly’s in Des Moines, Iowa. Whitters plans to announce more dates in the future.

guess beer really does taste better in your hometown… raised tour ‘23.

Tell your mama and them 🍻⁰⁰Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am CT. Pre-sale for the Heartlanders starts at 10AM CT tomorrow. Code will be shared to the Heartlanders Facebook group and to the email list. pic.twitter.com/WIB0F658tc — Hailey Whitters (@haileywhitters) November 15, 2022

“[I] guess beer really does taste better in your hometown… raised tour ’23. Tell your mama and them,” she wrote in the post.

Whitters added that tickets for her Raised tour go on sale this Friday at 10 am Central Time. Pre-sale for Heartlanders – Hailey’s official fan club – started this morning. Heartlanders can find the exclusive pre-sale code in the Facebook group or in their email inbox.

Hailey Whitters won’t be hitting the road alone. She’s bringing Indiana-based singer-songwriter, Stephen Wilson Jr., along for the ride. He’ll open for Whitters on all of the stops except for the 3/24 show in Las Vegas.

While it’s not included in the tour, Hailey Whitters will travel to Australia in March. She’ll be in Willowbank, Australia from 3/17 to 3/19 for CMC Rocks.

Hailey Whitters on the Raised Tour

“The Raised record was largely influenced by not just the people and place that brought me up, but by the country music that influenced me,” Hailey Whitters said in a statement. “My mom drove me five hours away from our hometown to see The Chicks on a school night,” she recalled. “I bailed on my high school winter formal at the last minute because my dad came home that night with tickets to Brooks & Dunn.”

“Country music is about people, place, and community,” Whitters said. “I’m super thankful for my fans and I’m excited to create a live experience for this tour in some awesome venues where a whole new crop of country fans will create those same special kinds of memories.”