Hank Williams Jr. Announces 2023 Tour With Old Crow Medicine Show

Hank Williams Jr. is hitting the road in 2023. That’s right, Bocephus is taking his bold, rocking style to more than a dozen amphitheaters this year. And he’s bringing Old Crow Medicine show along for the ride.

Hank Jr. will kick off his new tour in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on May 12, with dates through August, including stops in Tampa, Cincinnati, Bangor, and more.

“Bocephus is hitting the road this year and bringing along some new rowdy friends,” said Hank Jr. via Twitter. “Join me, @crowmedicine and a few more friends this spring and summer. Pre-sale starts tomorrow, stay tuned for details.”

Tickets go on sale on Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. local time.

Born to Boogie

Of course, Hank Williams Jr., 73, has released more than 30 albums over the course of his 50-plus-year career. Born the son of a singer of songs, Hank Jr. has scored 10 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, including “Eleven Roses,” “Dixie on My Mind,” “All My Rowdy Friends,” “Born to Boogie,” and more.

Along the way, Hank packed his trophy case with two CMA Entertainer of the Year Awards and three ACM Entertainer of the Year Awards. He is one of the Top 25 best-selling country artists of all time, according to the RIAA.

In 2020, Hank Jr. was finally elected into the Country Music Hall of Fame. He released his most recent album, Rich White Honky Blues, in 2022.

Hank Williams Jr. 2023 Tour

May 12 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater*

May 13 – Orange Beach, AL – The Amphitheater At The Wharf*

May 19 – Tampa, FL – Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 20 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 9 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center Sat

June 10 – Burgettstown, PA (Pittsburgh)– The Pavilion at Star Lake

June 16 – Maryland Heights, MO (St. Louis) – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 17 – Noblesville, IN (Indianapolis) – Ruoff Music Center

July 7 – Ridgefield, WA (Portland) – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

July 8 – Auburn, WA (Seattle) – White River Amphitheatre

July 14 – Nampa, ID (Boise) – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater*

July 21 – Irvine, CA – Fivepoint Amphitheatre

July 22 – Murphys, CA – Ironstone Amphitheatre*^

Aug. 25 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre

Aug. 26 – Gilford, NH – Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion

^ Old Crow Medicine Show not appearing on this date