Hank Williams Jr. Kicks Off the New Year Bagging Massive Bucks With His Grandson: Photo

New year, new adventures! Hank Williams Jr. kicked off 2023 by bagging a massive buck alongside his young grandson earlier this week.

In his latest social media post, Hank Williams Jr. shared a snapshot of him with his grandson as they celebrate bagging the large buck. “Happy New Year to All My Rowdy Friends!” the country music star wrote. “This one put a big smile on my grandson’s face. 2023 off to a great start. Gonna be a good year!”

Hank Williams Jr. previously celebrated Grandparent's Day with three of his grandchildren at a school event last fall. In a snapshot from the event, the country music artist is seen with the grandkids. Country Music Now reports that Williams has two other grandchildren, Beau Weston and Audrey Jane, from his daughter, Katie, who tragically passed away from injuries sustained in a car accident in June 2020.

The latest post with his grandson also comes just one month after Hank Williams Jr. announced a major summer performance of his. He is planning to perform at the Outriders’ Under the Big Sky event. The event will take place on July 14 through the 16th. It will take place in Whitefish, Montana. Others performing at the event include Elle King, LeAnn Rimes, Charley Crockett, and Colter Wall.

Hank Williams Jr. Previously Stated That It’s a ‘Tradition’ To Involve Family in His Music

During a 2014 interview with The Oklahoman, Hank Williams Jr. discussed how his family is a major part of his songwriting process.

“Well, it’s a family tradition!” Hank Williams Jr. explained. “Daddy was the original rock star in the family where artists of all genres looked up to him for his writing and singing. It was very hard after he died, because everyone looked at me like [I] was supposed to fill his shoes and be just like him.”

Hank Williams Jr. then reflected on how his mother got him on stage when he was 8 years old. He would sing his father’s songs. “And as I grew older, I realized I needed to do something different,” he shared. Now as my son and daughter are making their own way in the business, they have [to] create their own sound and identity like I did. Holly performs amazingly acoustic while Shelton goes a bit edgier, but remember, he did all Daddy’s stuff early on, too.”

Hank Williams Jr. further explained that music tells a story. In every song he writes, he also hopes there is something in it that connects with fans. “If that happens, then the music did what it was supposed to do,” he added.

In regards to who inspired his music Hank Williams Jr. has a list. “Everyone from Fats Domino to Jerry Lee Lewis to Earl Scruggs and Johnny Cash were over at Mother’s house,” he added. “So my childhood was not an ordinary childhood. I had lots of good teachers!”