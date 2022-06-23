Hank Williams Jr. Lands a Gorgeous Walleye During Minnesota Fishing Trip

Hank Williams, Jr. is enjoying life a week after releasing Rich White Honky Blues. The 73-year-old country music legend took to the waters of Minnesota recently to enjoy some fishing with friends. The weather was a little cooler up north.

Beautiful day in Minnesota. Perfect day for good fishing trip with buddies! Not so hot here. 🐟 pic.twitter.com/ErdPZGgNUX — Hank Williams, Jr. (@HankJr) June 23, 2022

“Beautiful day in Minnesota. Perfect day for good fishing trip with buddies! Not so hot here,” he tweeted, along with a photo of the prize he reeled in.

Hank Williams, Jr. didn’t offer up a measurement, but that’s a gorgeous walleye that he snagged. He also didn’t mention specifically where he was fishing in Minnesota, but one commenter believed it was Mille Lacs Lake. That’s about an hour north of Minneapolis-St. Paul.

He’s always been an avid outdoorsman. Following the recent passing of his wife, Mary, he shared photos of their many hunting trips throughout the years. When he shared the post, he recalled, “The girl from Daytona Beach came to the snow covered mountains of Montana and fell in love. She could hit an elk at 400 yards sitting on the side of a cold mountain go from that to dressing up for an awards show.”

Mary loved to fish, too. In his posts celebrating her life, he also shared that they went on a big fishing trip to South America.

Back in February, Hank Williams, Jr. shared a photo of a family hunting trip. He took the trip with one of his sons and three of his grandchildren. Spending time outdoors is clearly a family tradition.

Hank Williams Jr. Back on the Road

The vacation won’t last long, as Hank Williams, Jr. is back on the road in support of the new album on Friday. He’s at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, N.C. on June 24. He follows that with a set at the iHeart Media Family Reunion Festival in Simpsonville, S.C. on Saturday, June 25. He continues the tour at fairs, in arenas and amphitheaters until August 13. It concludes in North Lawrence, Ohio at Neon Nights Festival. To check out all of the dates on Hank Williams Jr.’s current run, visit his website.

Hank and the Grand Ole Opry

Hank Williams, Jr. has done a lot of press recently in anticipation of the album. In one recent interview, “Bocephus” spent some time discussing a lingering question about his career. Why is he not a member of the Grand Ole Opry? While the legend was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2021, he’s still not a member of “the show that made country music famous.”

It’s also the show that famously fired his dad.

But his exclusion from the institution has nothing to do with his dad, he assured. It’s mostly because…he doesn’t want to be there.