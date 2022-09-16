Hank Williams Jr. Performs Surprise Show at Nashville Hot Spot

On Thursday (September 15th), country music star Hank Williams Jr. performed a surprise show at the Nashville hot spot, American Legion Post #82.

According to Saving Country Music, Hank Williams Jr. made the unannounced surprise performance at the American Legion as part of the AmericanaFest, which is taking place in Nashville this week. He also used the performance to promote his new blues album Rich White Honky Blues, which was released on Dan Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound record label. Auerbach also attended the surprise performance and played. Patrick Carney was on drums for the final song. Following the performance, Auerbach and The Black Keys played a few songs. Nikki Lane went on prior to Williams Jr.

Hank Williams Jr. reportedly plays very few shows these days, with around 15 or so shows a year. He previously performed a pop-up show at the American Legion in June, which was right after his new record came out. Speaking about the album, Williams Jr. previously shared, “The blues is where it all comes from. It’s the start of everything musical in my family; everything starts with Tee-Tot and flows from there. I’ve always flirted with this stripped-back blues – all the way back to the ‘80s. But I finally made an album that’s just that, and I like it.”

Hank Williams Jr. Reveals the Advice He Gives to His Children About Music

While speaking to Cigars and Leisure in 2019, Hank Williams Jr. spoke about the advice he gave to his children when they first started their own music careers.

“I’m very supportive of whatever my kids choose to do,” Hank Williams Jr. shared. “I don’t push them to be in the music business nor tell them what and who to sound like. Shelton [Hank Williams III] is very different than Holly and Sam is very different than both of them.”

Hank Williams Jr. further revealed that he wants his children to be successful no matter what they do. “You have to remember: Mother put me out on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry at 8 years old, and everyone wanted me to be just like Daddy. When It died to do something different, people didn’t want to hear it because they all expected to hear Hank Williams’ songs. So when I was old enough and the time was right, I broke out to make my own sound and created my own image, which has done really well through the years.”

In regards to what else he would be doing besides music, Hank Williams Jr. revealed, “I would have been a hunting or fishing guide. I love the outdoors, and besides music, that is the only other thing I love to do.”