Hank Williams Jr. Remembers Late Wife Mary Jane Thomas

It’s been a bit more than a month since she died. Hank Williams Jr. felt it was time to share a happy snapshot of his beautiful wife, Mary Jane Thomas.

He did so on Instagram, harkening back to the day the two met almost 38 years ago. He was a country music star, she was a beauty queen.

Hank Williams Jr. wrote of Mary Jane Thomas: “I met Ms. Mary Jane Thomas on July 4th, 1984 in Daytona Beach, FL. Who knew that the Beach Beauty would turn out to be a world-class hunter and adventurer? We traveled all over the world on hunts and safaris, but our favorite was hunting right here in Tennessee!”

Hank Williams Jr Recalls One of His Best Memories of Mary Jane Thomas

The country music world mourned with Hank Jr. last month when the news broke that his wife had died. Mary Jane was only 58. Her death was sudden and unexpected. The police department in Jupiter, Fla, sent deputies on a medical call to the Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa. Thomas, who was in medical distress, was taken to the local hospital where she died.

As Hank Jr. said in his post about Mary Jane Thomas, the two met in 1984. They married six years later. The two were parents to two children. Their oldest child died in 2020 of injuries she suffered in a car wreck. She was only 27.

The photo of Williams and the day he met Thomas brings him obvious joy. His son, Sam Williams, brought it up when he talked in the days after his mother’s death.

“My father fell in love with the Daytona Beach beauty the minute he set eyes on her in the early ’80s,” the younger Williams wrote in a statement he gave to People magazine.

“My dear Mama Mary Jane was a beautiful soul who forever affected everyone who knew her,” he continued. “She had a smile and presence that lit up every room and she never met a stranger she didn’t befriend. Her spirit was gentle and giving. She could take down a ten-point buck and fix dinner for her grandchildren at the same time! Now she gets to radiate from above with my sister Katherine Diana right by her side.”

Hank Jr. broke his silence about his wife’s death about a week after she passed. He acknowledged the support and prayers from so many people. He also said he’d continue to perform despite his grief. Singing would help heal his heart, he said, and he didn’t want to disappoint his fans.