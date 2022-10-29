Hank Williams Jr.’s Son, Sam, Comes Out as Gay

Country music singer Sam Williams, who is the son of Hank Williams Jr., has come out as gay. Williams’ new video shows him kissing his boyfriend on camera for the very first time. The video goes along with his new song, Tilted Crown. The new video also documents some of his early years. PEOPLE reported that Williams spoke with Hunter Kelly on Apple Music’s Proud Radio With Hunter Kelly podcast.

Sam Williams revealed that he had planned to address his sexuality in a different video for another song. But that did not work out. This new video’s directors wanted something that would address the authentic nature of his life story. “At first I kind of thought that, ‘I’m tackling something else with this.’ And I thought that maybe that’s for another project,” Williams said, according to PEOPLE. “But again, I felt like I was promoting invisibility, like I wasn’t being visible and wasn’t being myself. And I just thought it was the perfect opportunity to just show who I was.”

Hank Williams Jr.’s Son Admits He Struggled To Hide His Sexuality

Williams also told Kelly that his pronouns are he/him and that he does identify as gay. “And I’ve never said that to anybody else,” Williams said. “I mean, people at my label know and people in my personal life know, but this is the first time that I’ve ever been, besides a show or two, that I’ve ever been this public about it. And it is scary, but it feels good.”

Williams actually grew up in Paris, Tenn., a rural town. He said that he struggled to hide his sexuality and to fit in with the crowd growing up. But he is hoping that coming out openly can help another child who might be struggling with the same issues. “So I think at the end of the day, that’s one of the most important reasons why I’m being so open,” Sam Williams, 25, said.

In Tilted Crown‘s video, subjects also touched on include Wiliams’ relationship with his sister Katie. She died in a car crash in 2020. Willliams said on the podcast that he came out to his sister while four-wheeling in Alabama months before she died. Williams recalled her reaction as “so emotional.”

“I think that she could see pain that I was in from hiding that and just had no idea,” Williams said. “And I was like, ‘There’s been some situations that have made me uncomfortable, and I just want you to know.’ And I could just see that there was such a pain there of not knowing,” The video also depicts an older man who actively attempts to push this young boy character to act more “manly.”