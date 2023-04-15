Happy Birthday Chris Stapleton: 3 Unforgettable Moments Over His Past Year

Happy Birthday, Chris Stapleton!

Today, April 15, music fans world-wide celebrate the country music legends 45th, which makes us nostalgic for the heartfelt and memorable performances he’s given us since his last birthday. From special collaborations with some of the industry’s must talented artists to tear-jerking performances at heartbreaking fundraising events, the eight-time Grammy winner has given audiences his all, and it always came effortlessly.

To pay tribute to Chris Stapleton on his special day, we dug up three of his most stirring on-stage moments over the past 365 days. He, of course, has had dozens more worth mentioning, but these in particular can’t be missed.

Super Bowl LVII National Anthem

Perhaps the most memorable and talked about performance Chris Stapleton made recently was the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVII. The superstar opened the iconic game with a rendition that literally brought people to tears, including Eagles Head Coach Sirianni. Manned with his guitar, Stapleton belted a flawlessly soulful Star Spangled Banner. His signature raspy-blues voice added a sentimental flair that had people talking on social media for weeks.

“Chris Stapleton killed it,” @SherryColton wrote following the pre-game show. “And the Philly coach with tears streaming down his face. What a beautiful start to the #SuperBowl.”

“Chris Stapleton’s anthem needs to be on the charts like Whitney Houston’s,” added @TheFabBookLover. “That was beautiful! #SuperBowlLVII.”

Kentucky Rising Benefit Concert ‘Paradise’

On October 11, 2022, Chris Stapleton was one of several Kentucky native country stars who helmed the Kentucky Rising benefit concert at Lexington’s Rupp Arena. The event supported those who were affected by the horrific flooding that hit the Bluegrass State between July 25 and July 30 of the same year.

Stapleton sang several beautiful songs that night as he paid tribute to the 43 people who lost their lives and the dozens who were displaced during the disaster. But one in particular brought all the singers together for one epic performance that the audience will remember for a lifetime.

The Tennessee Whiskey crooner called all of the performers on stage to help him with the late John Prine’s Paradise. Of course, when he asked, everyone obliged. And the stage filled over a dozen performers, including Dwight Yoakam, Tyler Childers, Patty Loveless, Ricky Skaggs, S.G. Goodman, and more. His wife, Morganne Stapleton, also offered her voice to the collaboration.

The twangy, banjo accompanied performance had everyone in the crowd on their feet singing along. And when it was time to walk away, the smiling performers all embraced to say farewell.

The Kentucky Rising concert ended up selling out the entire arena. And in the end, the singers raised nearly $3 million.

2023 Grammy Awards Show ‘Higher Ground’

This past year also proved that Chris Stapleton has no limits to musical talents when he joined Motown legends Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson to sing Higher Ground during the 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony.

Stapleton joined the icons that night to bring together a tribute to Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson. Gordy was the founder of the Motown record label, and Robinson created and fronted Gordy’s first signed group, The Miracles.

The performance began with Wonder covering The Way You Do The Things You Do by the Temptations, which Robinson co-wrote with Bobby Rogers. Robinson then sang Tears Of A Clown, a single he wrote and sang with The Miracles.

Stapleton joined the duo for the final act. His perfect Western vocals blended with Wonder and Robinson’s Motown soul and brought everyone to a standing ovation. The birthday man also gave an absolutely mind blowing and energetic guitar solo that made jaws drop.

Outsider wishes Chris Stapleton a wonderful day with his wife, children, and friends, and we can’t wait to see what he has in store for this year.