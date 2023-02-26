Later this year, we’ll mark the 20th anniversary of Johnny Cash‘s death. However, his influence in the country music world and his impact on American music, in general, is just as strong as it was when he was still alive. Between his songwriting skill, his instantly-recognizable voice, and his ever-present Outlaw attitude, Cash’s legacy will most likely outlive even his youngest fans. Artists don’t get much more iconic than the Man in Black.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Today would have been Johnny Cash’s 91st birthday. To celebrate, we’re going to look back at some of the biggest moments in his life and career.

Johnny Cash’s Military Service

Before he was the Man in Black, he was Staff Sergeant John R Cash, United States Air Force. During his four years in the USAF, Johnny Cash served as a Morse Code Operator, intercepting Soviet communications. He spent most of his active duty time in Landsberg, West Germany. There, Cash became the first American to hear of Stalin’s death after intercepting Soviet comms breaking the news.

His time in the military is also the reason that he played in prisons across the country. While serving in Germany, Cash felt a kinship with inmates whose lives were completely controlled by authority figures. Additionally, his time in the Air Force inspired the iconic song “Folsom Prison Blues.”

A Strong Debut

Johnny Cash with His Hot & Blue Guitar hit record store shelves on October 11, 1957. The 12-track collection was a nigh-perfect introduction to the Arkansas native. It contained several songs that went on to become iconic signature hits. “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Walk the Line,” and “Cry, Cry, Cry” all appear on the debut.

To say that Cash came out swinging would be an understatement.

Johnny Cash’s Friends Are Cooler Than Ours

Over the years, Johnny Cash made friends with some of the biggest names in country music. Among those famous friends were Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and Kris Kristofferson. After knowing each other for years, the quartet came together to play a few songs at Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic in 1985. After that, they stepped into the studio to record a ten-track offering titled Highwayman. The title track from the album would go on to be the supergroup’s lone chart-topper.

At the time, the group didn’t have a name. They wouldn’t officially take on the Highwaymen moniker until releasing their third and final album The Road Goes on Forever in 1995.

Not-So-Stuck in Folsom Prison

Johnny Cash never did any time in prison, contrary to popular belief. However, he did cut live albums in some of the roughest camps in the united states. In 1968, he recorded the iconic Folsom Prison album. A year later, he recorded the equally-as-good live album from San Quentin.

Those albums were great. However, neither of them had the lasting impact of Johnny Cash’s unrecorded appearance at San Quentin on January 1st, 1959. That day, a young Merle Haggard was there doing time for grand theft auto and armed robbery. Seeing Cash perform inspired Haggard to turn his life around and throw all of his efforts into pursuing a career in music.

Cash Proposes to June Carter On Stage

Johnny Cash and June Carter may be one of the greatest love stories in country music.

The pair of musicians met at the Grand Ole Opry. Cash was there to perform and Carter was singing backup for Elvis. There was a spark there that they couldn’t deny. Unfortunately, they were both married at the time, but the heart wants what the heart wants. Before long, that spark turned into a burning ring of fire.

On February 22nd, 1968, Johnny Cash and June Carter were performing together in London, Ontario, Canada. That night, in front of about seven thousand adoring fans, Cash popped the question and Carter said yes. They tied the knot about two weeks later and were married until June passed away on May 15th, 2003.

Almost 20 years after his death, Johnny Cash continues to inspire artists and fans around the world. The way he sang, wrote, lived, and loved will continue to light the way for countless people in the future.