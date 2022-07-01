Happy Birthday Keith Whitley: Remembering the Country Music & Bluegrass Sensation

Keith Whitley was born on July 1, 1954, in Ashland, Kentucky. Over the course of his abbreviated career, Whitley became both a bluegrass and country music sensation. His neotraditional impact is still felt today—more than 33 years after his death in May 1989 when Whitley, 34, succumbed to alcohol poisoning in the midst of his burgeoning country music career.

Fittingly—and joyfully—Keith will be formally inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame later this year in the Modern Era category, along with Jerry Lee Lewis (Veteran Era category) and Joe Galante (Non-Performer category).

The Whitley Effect

Other than Hank Williams Sr., 29, Patsy Cline, 30, and Jimmie Rodgers, 35, perhaps no other artist had a more profound impact on the country genre in such a short time than Whitley. My apologies if I’ve overlooked an artist. But when I think of influential country artists who left this world too soon, Williams, Cline, Rodgers, and Whitley are the four names that immediately pop into my head.

Whitley’s rise to stardom reads like a folktale, sans the tragic ending. As a teen, Whitley met Kentucky brethren Ricky Skaggs at a talent show in 1969. Unbelievably, neither won the talent show. But they soon joined forces and were discovered by Ralph Stanley in 1970. Whitley and Skaggs joined Stanley’s bluegrass troupe, Clinch Mountain Boys. Over the next decade, Whitley established himself as a versatile force in bluegrass with both his guitar work and vocals. In 1983, Whitley moved to Nashville to pursue a solo career, eventually landing a recording contact with RCA in 1984.

While Keith’s first three singles fizzled, he scored a Top 20 hit with “Miami, My Amy” in 1985. A handful of Top 10 hits—including “Ten Feet Away” and “Hard Livin”’—followed, before Keith scored his first chart-topper, “Don’t Close Your Eyes,” in August 1988.

“When You Say Nothing At All” followed suit in December 1988, as did Keith’s final release before he died, “I’m No Stranger to the Rain.” Posthumously released singles “I Wonder Do You Think of Me” and “It Ain’t Nothin'” also topped the chart in 1989 and 1990, respectively.

On what would be Keith Whitley’s 68th birthday today (July 1, 2022), let’s relive a few of his iconic tunes.

‘Don’t Close Your Eyes’

With his 10th single, “Don’t Close Your Eyes,” Keith Whitley finally reached the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for the first time in 1988. Penned by the legendary Bob McDill, “Don’t Close Your Eyes” was the beginning of five consecutive No. 1 singles for Keith.

‘When You Say Nothing at All’

Written by Paul Overstreet and Don Schlitz, “When You Say Nothing at All” grabbed Keith’s attention the moment he heard it. And he was not about to let the Overstreet/Schlitz composition escape him the same way “On the Other Hand” had. That tune, which Keith recorded in 1985 and had the first chance to issue as a single (but did not), eventually became a No. 1 hit for Randy Travis in 1986. Keith Whitley took “When You Say Nothing at All” to the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in December 1988.

‘I’m No Stranger to the Rain’

Keith Whitley released “I’m No Stranger to the Rain” in January 1989. Penned by Sonny Curtis and Ron Hellard, the tune topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in April, one month before Whitley died in May. The song was named Single of the Year at the CMA Awards in October.