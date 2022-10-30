hardy-and-caleigh-ryan-tie-the-knot-in-nashville

Country music singer and songwriter HARDY and his longtime love Caleigh Ryan are officially husband and wife.

The couple of nearly four years said “I do” in front of 350 guests at Diamond Creek Farms in Nashville on Saturday, Oct. 29. Because HARDY knew in advance that he’d be an emotional wreck when he saw his glowing bride in her white gown, he asked to have a first look. That way, he had a chance to “let it all out.” He also decided to keep the service short and sweet so he wouldn’t struggle to keep it together in front of an audience.

“We’re going to write our own vows and do them privately,” HARDY told PEOPLE ahead of the big day. “We want the ceremony to be like 30 seconds long. We just want to have a big party for everybody. I’m trying to avoid having a complete meltdown in front of everyone. And I don’t think I could get through vows at the altar, and she’s the same. The vows will be for us. It doesn’t have to be for everybody else.”

That big party was filled with nods to Nashville and HARDY’s homestate of Mississippi. For food, the couple stuck with a Southern-themed buffet and added some Italian choices just because. Since the party went well into the night, they also served a second meal of Nashville hot chicken. And the guests, which included Dierks Bently, Lauren Alaina, and Morgan Wallen danced to a Mississippi-based cover band named Mustache the Band. Being a music star himself, he was very particular when choosing entertainment.

“They only play ’90s country,” he shared. “They’ve been such a staple in my party life in Mississippi. We have a big county fair where they play every year, and they’re just awesome and fun. They squeeze the word ‘mustache’ in the lyrics wherever they can.”

HARDY and His Bride Took the Celebration to Downtown Nashville

Following the nuptials and reception, the newlyweds took the party to the Broadway strip and celebrated in true Music City Fashion. HARDY admitted that he doesn’t usually like hitting the bar scene. But since it was a special day, he thought he could make an exception.

The group didn’t bar-hop, though. Instead, they headed to Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge where the staff treated them to a VIP experience.

“I’m biting the bullet and we’re going to Broadway, which is something I don’t do,” HARDY, whose real name is Michael Hardy said.

“I love Broadway! I don’t care who makes fun of me,” Ryan added. ” To get Michael to go down there is literally an act of God. I feel so lucky. This is like a wedding present.”