HARDY Announces New Album ‘The Mockingbird & the Crow’, Releases Three New Songs

While getting back on his feet after a pretty scary tour bus accident earlier this month, country music superstar HARDY announced his new project The Mocking Bird & the Crow.

In a statement to Taste of Country, HARDY shared details about the project. “The Mockingbird & the Crow is, in my opinion, the best thing I’ve made so far. I had a lot of time to get in the weeds making this record with some of my favorite people in Nashville, and it truly captures every part of who I am as an artist. I’m honored that I get to share it with you next year; can’t wait to hear what you think about it.”

HARDY also released a sneak peek video of his latest project. “The Mockingbird & the Crow album out January 20, 2023. Listen to the title track and two other new songs everywhere now.”

Taste of Country further reports that HARDY co-wrote every song on the upcoming 17-track collection. This includes his current single Wait in the Truck, which he dents with Lainey Wilson. Jack and Sold Out are also on the album.

HARDY Spoke About the Importance of ‘Silence’

During an interview with PEOPLE earlier this year, HARDY opened up about retreating to a “crappy old deer cabin” in Mississippi following his last 2021 tour performance.

“Silence is the greatest thing ever to me,” HARDY explained. “I stayed there by myself every night. I needed that reset to feel normal again and to make the road exciting again.”

HARDY also spoke about how he has kept him as a “low-key figure” in public. “I just like to keep my head down,” he explained. “At the end of the day, you’re out there doing your job and the people that are there are the ones that love you and the ones that support you. You just have to lawyers remember that the ones that are there are the ones that paid the money to see the ticket, and they’ve been with you the whole time.”

Also speaking about his connection with fellow country music star, Morgan Wallen, HARDY declares he and Wallen are legit friends. “It’s not stressful. You’re not having to fake talk to people every day. It’s just really easy and everybody’s welcome everywhere and it feels like a big family out there. I’m very thankful for that.”

In regards to the relationship with his now-fiancee, Caleigh Ryan, HARDY added that Ryan knows that he needs that downtime and quietness. “She’s so great about this because she knows how important things like mental health are, especially for an artist. She knows that I need that, you know? I told her, I’m gong to be gone and I need you to let me go.”