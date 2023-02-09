HARDY Was Apparently Mid-FaceTime with Morgan Wallen During Scary Bus Crash

Last October, HARDY was involved in a serious tour bus accident. He and several other passengers on the bus sustained serious injuries and had to spend time in the hospital. According to the songwriter-turned-performer’s videographer, Tanner Gallagher, it was a horrifying accident.

The bus was traveling about 70 miles an hour when it ran off the highway. Then, the bus flipped into a wooded area. At the time of the accident, HARDY and Gallagher were sitting in the front of the bus while their tour manager was asleep in his bunk. Recently, we learned that the “Wait in the Truck” singer was FaceTiming his friend and tourmate Morgan Wallen when the bus crashed.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Recently, HARDY’s mom Sarah appeared on the Got It From My Momma podcast. During her conversation with Conner Smith’s mom, Jennifer Vickery Smith, she talked about the bus crash and her son’s friendship with Wallen.

Morgan Wallen Was the First to Know About HARDY’s Bus Crash

Before the bus crash, HARDY and Morgan Wallen had shared the stage at Country Thunder Bristol. “They had been on tour, they played a show together,” Sarah recalled. “Morgan was actually FaceTiming Michael. Morgan from his bus, Michael in his bus. They were joking around and FaceTiming when the accident happened.”

Mid-conversation, the connection dropped and Morgan Wallen was left staring at a black screen. “Morgan knew something had happened, but he wasn’t sure what… The phone just kind of flew across the room and went black. So, Morgan didn’t know,” HARDY’s mom revealed. At first, she said, Wallen believed that his buddy was playing a prank on him. However, it didn’t take long to learn otherwise.

Morgan Wallen had his driver try to reach out to the other tour bus driver over the radio. When he got no response, they realized the abruptly-ended conversation was no joke.

Fortunately for HARDY, he came out of the crash okay. He sustained a gash to his head and a few cracked vertebrae. However, things could have been much worse. He was able to leave the hospital after a few hours. “Morgan actually brought Michael home from the hospital,” Sarah recalled.

A clip from a Tennessee-based news station shows a grainy still image of the crash site and the bus.

Bus Crash Aftermath

HARDY was able to walk away from the crash, but he wasn’t ready to hit the stage again. He updated fans on social media saying that he, Gallagher, and their tour manager were out of the hospital. However, their bus driver hadn’t yet been released.

Along with that update, HARDY announced that he was readjusting his tour schedule to give himself time to heal. ERNEST canceled one of his own shows to cover for his recovering friend.