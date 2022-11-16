HARDY ‘Cried His A** Off’ When He First Saw Wife Caleigh at Their Wedding

County music singer and songwriter HARDY recently tied the knot during a lavish Nashville, Tennessee, event. And he wasn’t scared to admit that the emotions he felt during the ceremony were completely overwhelming—but in the best possible way.

The newlywed chatted and his Oct. 29 wedding with ET’s Rachel Smith during the CMA red carpet walk last week, and he shared that he cried his “ass off” while he and his now wife, Caleigh, were trying to say their “I do’s.”

“I made a joke,” he said. “But the second I looked up at her, I was already crying so bad that I couldn’t see her. I had to wipe my tears away just to see what she looked like. It was awesome.”

“I knew I was going to. I’ll cry, dude. I have no shame,” he added. “But I’m an emotional dude, and it was all coming down on me. It was amazing.”

In fact, HARDY was so prepared for waterworks, that he and his bride intentionally planned the ceremony around them. Because he knew he wouldn’t be able to get through a public ceremony, the couple said their vows in private.

HARDY and His Bride Exchanged Their Vows in Private

Ahead of the wedding, the couple gave exclusive details to PEOPLE Magazine. During the interview, HARDY admitted that he wanted “the ceremony to be like 30 seconds long” because he was trying to avoid “a complete meltdown.”

“We chose to exchange our vows privately during our first look, and it was literally the best moment of our lives,” Caleigh told ET. “It was a huge party, so I kind of have to separate it into two, but hands down, [the best part] of the day, our first look.”

HARDY headed to the 56th annual CMAs with a nomination for New Artist of the Year. His single, Sand In My Boots, was also up for Song of the Year, and Beers On Me earned a nod for Musical Event of the Year. During the event, he also got on stage with Lainey Wilson for a special performance of Wait in the Truck.

That night was the couple’s first time making an appearance as husband and wife. But the celebration didn’t end there. As soon as the CMAs wrapped up, the couple jetted off for their honeymoon.

“We’re leaving for L.A. tonight, after the awards because we’re going to Thailand for our honeymoon,” HARDY added. “It never stops.”