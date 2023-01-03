HARDY Enters the Ring During Monday Night Raw, Smashes a Guitar: WATCH

2022 was a memorable year for country crooner HARDY. He first earned the title of ACM Awards‘ Songwriter of the Year in March before announcing his next new album, the mockingbird & THE CROW, as well as the identically-named tour, earlier this fall. In addition, the “TRUCK BED” singer married longtime partner Caleigh Ryan in what looked to be a memorable ceremony. This year, though, HARDY isn’t waiting until March to start making headlines. The 32-year-old singer shocked fans during Monday Night Raw this week when he stepped into the ring with wrestler-musician Elias and professional wrestler Solo Sikoa. Check out the insane footage below.

The first few minutes of the clip capture a brutal brawl between Elias and Sikoa. But when Sikoa relentlessly begins to pummel the wrestler-musician, HARDY decides to come to his defense.

During a WWE interview, HARDY, with a mischievous grin on his face, remarked, “It had to be done.”

The award-winning artist continued, “Elias—I have a soft spot for musicians. My fellow musician needed some help up there and I felt the need to take it into my own hands. It’s just something I felt like I had to do.”

Country music fans were thrilled to see HARDY step into the ring on Monday Night Raw, however, they’re even more amped for the release of his upcoming album which drops at the end of the month. Billboard reminds us that the mockingbird & THE CROW, a massive record featuring 17 songs with both country and rock influences, drops on January 20th. In addition to his hit with fellow country star Lainey Wilson, “Wait in the Truck,” fans can expect to hear more HARDY/Morgan Wallen collaborations.

HARDY’s Wife Caleigh Slams Country Star Marren Morris

HARDY may confront controversy in the ring on Monday Night Raw, however, his wife Caleigh isn’t afraid to address unrest either.

In December, HARDY’s wife slammed country singer Maren Morris for, essentially, being a hypocrite. Trouble began after Morris came to the defense of British royal, Meghan Markle. Her online commentary came not long after Netflix debuted its special about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Ok,” Morris wrote at the time, “I haven’t watched the Meg and Harry Netflix series yet…but I do have some questions. This profound hatred and annoyance at Meghan Markle specifically, mostly coming from women, I have to say…it’s unfathomable to me. People are saying a woman should never take a man away from his family, that’s all that this is. Um, have you seen his family?”

The comment within the post that irritated HARDY’s wife the most was the earlier half about the “profound hatred toward women.”

In a TikTok post of her own, Caleigh Ryan spoke out. She essentially issued a “blanket statement that if you are someone who claims to be a feminist, love women, be a champion of women, and then the second you find out your beliefs differ from another [woman] you go after them … you do not love women and you do not care about women. You care about being right.”

Above all else, Ryan’s comments addressed Maren Morris’s attacks on the wife of Jason Aldean, Brittany, after making a potentially controversial statement online.