Hardy & Ernest Perform Medley of Morgan Wallen Hits at ACM Honors: VIDEO

Country music megastar Morgan Wallen received one of the greatest honors of the night on Tuesday night when friend and fellow artist Eric Church presented him with the Milestone Award at the ACM Awards‘ Honors night. During the special event, Wallen received further honors as some of his closest friends, and country music’s most popular rising stars—HARDY and ERNEST—performed a medley of Morgan Wallen hits. The below clip sees the dynamic duo performing Wallen’s “More Than My Hometown” on which both artists collaborated ahead of its 2020 release.

HARDY and ERNEST’s Set List:

According to Music Mayhem, HARDY and ERNEST also performed Morgan Wallen’s “Sand In My Boots” and one of his most recent No. 1 hit, “Wasted On You.”

Addressing the crowd during the honorary event, ERNEST, who’s frequently written for and performed alongside of the “You Proof” singer, tributed his friend.

“I get to honor my good friend, Morgan Wallen, and play a couple of songs we wrote,” the “Flower Shops” singer said. “I’m excited, I don’t know, ‘nerves’ is a funny word, but I’m not nervous.”

HARDY led the Morgan Wallen medley, taking the lead vocals in the first song of their set, “Sand In My Boots.”

ERNEST and HARDY only led us into Morgan Wallen’s big night. After the two singer-songwriters concluded their set, Eric Church took to the stage to present Wallen with the Milestone Award. In accepting the award, Wallen said, “I had a whole [thing] that I typed out, before I knew any of this was going on.”

Recalling his first concert, he continued, “The first…I ever went to was an Eric Church concert in Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville. And man I just, I felt…it seemed to me like I could feel everything he was feeling when he was singin’…I mean, it changed my life. So for you to be up here presenting this to me now is more special than I can put into words.”

Eric Church Praises Morgan Wallen’s Growth During ACM Honors Speech

While Morgan Wallen had some serious praise for Eric Church, Church shared just as much admiration for the younger artist. Before presenting Wallen with the Milestone Award at the ACM Honors, Church spoke about the 29-year-old’s growth over time.

“It has been one of the honors of my career, and my life, to get to know Morgan over the last couple of year,” Eric Church began. “Whether it’s on a golf cart, a fishing boat, or over guitars late at night. I’ve seen him go through some things, I’ve seen him mature as an artist, I’ve seen him mature as a man. I can tell you this, we’re very lucky to have him in country music.”