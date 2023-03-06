Hardy Extends ‘The Mockingbird & The Crow Tour’ With Lainey Wilson

After kicking off the winter/spring leg of The Mockingbird & The Crow Tour in February, Hardy revealed he will add 17 more dates to the sold-out tour this fall. And he’s bringing the reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Lainey Wilson and Dylan Marlowe along for the ride.

The fall trek will begin in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Aug. 31, with additional stops in Toledo, Baton Rouge, Nashville, Green Bay, and more. The fall leg also includes a handful of arena dates, marking Hardy’s first headlining gigs on the big stage.

“I believe I have two of the most authentic, talented acts out there opening for me on this run,” says Hardy. “I’m honored that Dylan and Lainey are a part of this tour, and I am still in disbelief that I’m announcing my first arena tour. Fans, I will not let you down. This will be the greatest Hardy set you’ve ever seen. See y’all out there.”

Tickets go on sale on March 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale for the Hardy Fan Club begins on March 8 at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour takes its moniker from Hardy’s 2023 double album of the same name. The Mockingbird & The Crow debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart in January 2023. The album’s lead single, “Wait in the Truck,” featuring Lainey Wilson, is currently Top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Aug. 31 – Knoxville, Tenn. – Knoxville Civic Coliseum

Sept. 14 – Pikeville, Ky. – Appalachian Wireless Arena

Sept. 15 – Toledo, Ohio – Huntington Center

Sept. 16 – Youngstown, Ohio – Covelli Centre

Oct. 5 – Simpsonville, S.C. – CCNB Amphitheatre

Oct. 12 – Jonesboro, Ark. – First National Bank Arena

Oct. 13 – Baton Rouge, La. – Raising Cane’s River Center

Oct. 14 – Orange Beach, Ala. – The Wharf Amphitheater

Oct. 19 – St. Augustine, Fla. – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Oct. 20 – Estero, Fla. – Hertz Arena

Oct. 27 – Nashville, Tenn. – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Nov. 30 – Green Bay, Wis. – Resch Center

Dec. 1 – Peoria, Ill. – Peoria Civic Center Arena*

Dec. 2 – Springfield, Mo. – Great Southern Bank Arena

Dec. 7 – Savannah, Ga. – Enmarket Arena

Dec. 8 – Huntsville, Ala. – Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center

Dec. 9 – Biloxi, Miss. – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

* only includes Dylan Marlowe