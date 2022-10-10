HARDY Gives Health Update Following Scary Bus Crash, Reveals He’s Dropping New Music

HARDY was forced to drop a couple of tour dates after a bus accident near Bristol, Tenn. He suffered “significant injuries” during the incident, but was released from the hospital the same day. At least one of those dates was opening for Morgan Wallen. His longtime friend and songwriting partner ERNEST stepped in to fill the slot at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tex. this weekend. On Sunday evening, HARDY offered an update on the status of himself and his crew. He also teased some new music. Check out the video post below.

“What’s up guys? HARDY here. Feeling a lot better. Feeling much better, still a little banged up but man, definitely on the up swing. Everybody in the accident is also on the up swing. Thank you for all your prayers. It’s been…it’s been a rough few days but everybody’s doing great. And I’ve been talking…I’ve been going back and forth on…you know I have a lot of big announcements I want to make. Things I want to post and things I want to announce. And I was kind of wondering if I should push some of that to down the road.”

HARDY is Dropping New Music on Sunday Night

“But I’ve talked to everybody and everybody’s like, ‘Man, let’s keep the train rolling.’ So I would love to officially announce that tonight…Sunday night tonight…at 11 p.m. Central and 12 p.m. Eastern, I’ve got three brand new songs that are dropping. Songs that you guys have never heard before. Nobody has ever heard these songs. A song called ‘Here Lies Country Music,’ a song called ‘Truck Bed’ and a song called ‘The Mockingbird and The Crow.’ And I can’t wait. I can’t wait for y’all to hear ’em. I can’t wait to see what you guys think about the different songs. That’s tonight at 11 p.m. Central. 12 p.m. Eastern. Check it out,” HARDY concluded.

His most recent track is “Wait in the Truck,” a track about domestic abuse that he recorded with Lainey Wilson. Maybe all four tracks are part of a new album that’s on the way from HARDY. In any case, it’s great to see that he seems well on his way to a full recovery from the incident, and he should be back on the road soon. His date with ERNEST in Columbus, Ohio on October 13 has been removed from his own site, but it’s still on ERNEST’s. It doesn’t appear that he’ll play that one. But he kicks off his ‘Wall to Wall’ tour in Athens, Ga. at the Georgia Theatre on December 1. That still seems like it’s on. He’s on the road for most of December, concluding with three dates in Greenville, South Carolina. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information for each at his website.