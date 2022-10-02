HARDY Hospitalized With ‘Significant Injuries’ After Tour Bus Accident

Country music star HARDY was involved in a serious tour bus accident as he was traveling home from a show in Bristol, TN on October 1.

The singer posted an announcement on his Instagram today (Oct. 2) saying that four people were involved in the crash, and all of them were treated for “significant injuries.”

Fortunately, doctors released Hardy and two of the passengers. However, the bus driver remains in the hospital and needs “prayers” as he fights to recover.

“His family is with him while he is being treated, and we’re all pulling and praying for him,” he wrote.

The singer did not share how extensive the driver’s injuries were, nor did he say how long he’s expected to remain under medical care.

Hardy Will Likely Cancel His Upcoming Stop with Morgan Wallen

HARDY is currently recovering at his home in Nashville, TN. And he shared that his doctors are ordering him to stay in for at least the next couple of weeks. Because of that, he will like have to cancel or postpone some of his upcoming shows.

Fans who are holding tickets to his events should be on the lookout for updates from the singer and his team. But as for now, he will be focusing on his health and the health of his friend.

“Please keep our road family in your prayers,” he added. “..God bless our medics and local and state officials for their quick response and incredible service,” he added.

It is Unclear How Long the Singer Will Be Down

While HARDY notes that “the accident may cost [them] a couple of shows,” he only has one major event listed on his website that takes place in the near future.

On October 8, the 32-year-old is expected to appear in Arlington, TX at the Global Life Theater with Morgan Wallen on his The Dangerous Tour. Because the stop is less than a week away, fans probably won’t see him on stage.

The next time the Drink Up singer is scheduled to hit the road is when his short Wall to Wall tour kicks off on December 1st in Athens Georgia and ends in Greenville, SC on December 17. If HARDY is expecting to sit out some of those dates, his injuries could be serious.

HARDY or his team will probably send out more information in the coming days. Be sure to check back with us for information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.