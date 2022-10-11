HARDY Joins Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert as 2023 Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam Headliner

HARDY is having quite a year, and 2023 is looking even better. He dropped new music this week. There were three brand new singles. They included “the mockingbird & THE CROW,” “TRUCK BED” and “here lies country music.” They’ll be on his new album titled the mockingbird & THE CROW, which is due on January 20. The 17-track collection is his first since 2020’s A ROCK. Though, he has shared several singles since including “wait in the truck,” a collaboration with Lainey Wilson. That could potentially be included in the new full-length collection.

Now, he’s joining headliners at Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam in June of 2023. The festival takes place in Panama City Beach, Fla. from June 1-4. He’ll perform alongside his buddy Morgan Wallen and Miranda Lambert. The festival’s producer is excited about the lineup that has been put together.

“My publicist won’t allow me to cuss to express how excited we are about how this lineup is coming together,” said Rendy Lovelady. “We’ve already sold more tickets – way more tickets – than any year this far out from the festival, and I can’t wait to see what happens when our Jammers hear about HARDY and the rest of our lineup.”

“We’re incredibly excited about the addition of HARDY to this already amazing lineup,” said COO Mark Sheldon. “We are also tempering this exciting news and the incredible response we’re having to next year’s festival with the fact that many of our friends and neighbors are dealing with aftermath of this awful hurricane.”

This will be the 11th year for the event, and more artists will be added. Those details are coming in the next few weeks.

HARDY Heads Back to the Road

HARDY stepped away from the road for a couple of shows due to injuries that he sustained in a bus accident near Bristol, Tenn. But he’s on the mend, and so is all of his crew. This December, he headlines the ‘Wall to Wall’ tour which covers several Southern cities. It kicks off at the Georgia Theatre in Athens on December 1. He’ll head through the Carolinas and wrap it up with three dates in Greenville, South Carolina at the end of the month.

He’s also already announced a support tour for the new album next year. That trek kicks off in Indianapolis at Egyptian Room at Old National Centre on February 16. He hits much of the Midwest on that tour, and he’ll also make a couple of stops in Georgia. He’s at the Tabernacle in Atlanta on March 2 and Bell Auditorium in Augusta on March 4. There are plenty of spots for him to add dates along the way, and his own tour doesn’t wrap up until the end of April. Then he hits the summer festival circuit. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information for each at his website.