HARDY and Lainey Wilson Rock Seven Peaks Music Festival with ‘Wait In the Truck’

HARDY and Lainey Wilson shared the live debut of their duet “Wait in the Truck” at Dierks Bentley’s Seven Peaks Music Festival. HARDY has called the song the best one that he’s ever written. He’d performed it in his own live show before the festival, but this is the first time that he and Lainey Wilson have performed it live together. They recreated their characters from the music video, with HARDY in a prison uniform Check out a fan-shot clip below.

It appears that the track is a one-off single. That is, unless HARDY is including it on a forthcoming, unannounced collection. It’s not on Lainey Wilson’s new album. She recently dropped a new single of her own titled “Watermelon Moonshine.” That came with the news that a new album titled Bell Bottom Country arrives on October 28. There’s plenty to love about the track listing on that one. It includes the new single and her smash hit “Heart Like a Truck.” It also includes songs like “Hillbilly Hippie,” “Me, You and Jesus” and “Those Boots (Deddy’s Song).” There’s also a cover of the 4 Non Blondes track “What’s Up?” to close it out.

Lainey Wilson is also gearing up for her first full season as a cast member of Yellowstone. She performed during last season’s finale, and that landed her a role on the series for the upcoming fifth season. It debuts on November 13. Even though she’s a big television star now, she says that her priority is still her music.

“I’ve never had a plan B,” she said. “This is the plan A for me. I ain’t going home and helping daddy farm – it ain’t happening!”

Lainey Wilson Joins Jon Pardi This Fall

Lainey Wilson is part of a big tour this fall with Jon Pardi. Hailey Whitters is also along for most of the ride. The next stop is in Milwaukee at BMO Harris Pavilion on September 9. They roll across the Midwest throughout September. She’ll swing back through Nashville for two “off” dates. She has an in-the-round during AmericanaFest and she’ll play a benefit at the Franklin Theater on September 26.

Hailey Whitters leaves the tour after the Boston date the night before. But Jon Pardi and Lainey Wilson roll into October. They’ll be at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater on October 1.

Later in October, Lainey Wilson hops on Luke Combs’s tour. Her first dates are in N. Charleston, S.C. on October 14 & 15. Jordan Davis is also along for that tour. She’s with Combs the rest of the way until he wraps at Paycom Center in Oklahoma on December 10. Check out all of her dates and get ticket information at her website.